Four Takeaways from Arizona State's Victory Over Southern Utah

The good, bad and ugly were all on display from Arizona State's first game of the 2021 season.

However the cookie crumbled, the Arizona State Sun Devils are 1-0.

Typically, a 41-14 win over an inferior opponent wouldn't be cause for much discussion. However, story lines emerged from Thursday night's opener in a not-so-positive light.

It's to be expected that the first game of the year will come with some hiccups. That's why programs such as Arizona State ensure their opening efforts are against FCS schools such as Southern Utah. However, there were more bumps in the road than some may had hoped for, especially with Pac-12 title hopes residing in Tempe.

That's not to say everything in ASU's opening night victory was up for criticism, as a handful of players made their presence felt to ensure the Sun Devils had no chance of letting the game slip away.

Four Takeaways

Jayden Daniels looks like . . . Jayden Daniels: Daniels was subject to a lot of criticism over his true passing skills as a quarterback. Thursday night was the perfect opportunity against a lesser opponent for Daniels to showcase his refined accuracy and pocket presence.

While Daniels didn't play bad by any means, the jump many expected to see from him in Week 1 simply wasn't there. Daniels ran himself into multiple sacks through the night, while also getting away with what should have been an interception.

In an offense that primarily features rushing the ball, Daniels executes his share of the game plan well. Turnovers are rare and he's capable of hitting the big 50-yard throw whenever asked. Yet in the eyes of NFL scouts, Daniels showed little improvement in his abilities as a pocket passer.

ASU's discipline, or lack thereof: Thirteen penalties for 135 yards will win football games in very few instances. Losing one of your best defensive players due to a textbook targeting call in the first quarter also typically will work against you. Despite putting up 41 points and generating turnovers, the overall feeling leaving Sun Devil Stadium was ASU still has its work cut out moving forward.

Both head coach Herm Edwards and Daniels addressed the discipline issues following the game, and it's easy to believe that will be a big focus in practice ahead of UNLV next weekend.

It's better for those issues to arise now, and not later in the season during more crucial games for Arizona State.

Rushing attack is still strong: The duo of DeaMonte Trayanum and Rachaad White legitimately may be the best backfield in college football. The two combined for 110 rushing yards on 13 carries, with each scoring twice for a total of four touchdowns.

Factor in Daniels' ability on the ground, and defensive coordinators simply have to shrug when it comes to game-planning for ASU's offense. Arizona State plans to win a lot of football games through their backfield, and the Week 1 222-yard rushing performance was an easy reminder of how strong they can be.

Darien Butler deserves a cape: Butler played like a man on a mission during Arizona State's 41-14 win on Thursday, intercepting two passes in situations where Southern Utah was looking to keep within striking distance. Butler's five total tackles (four solo, tied for the team high) also displayed his ability to find the football wherever it was on the field.

Names such as Chase Lucas, Jack Jones and Tyler Johnson often dominate headlines. However, the senior linebacker and team captain made his presence felt when the Sun Devils needed it most.

Other notes

Ricky Pearsall looked great with the ball in his hands.

The secondary didn't have the greatest of games, although the team got the job done. Plenty of tape to learn from heading into Week 2.

The pass rush still needs fine-tuning. Often times defenders got close to the quarterback, which can lead to errant throws and pressure decision making. However, the Sun Devils will look to work towards finishing those plays in the backfield down the road.

