Sun Devils Gain Transfer Portal OL Chris Martinez

On Monday, Arizona State helped bolster their offensive line depth with the addition of San Diego State's Chris Martinez.

Heading into 2022, Arizona State's most discussed position group of concern is the offensive line.

The unit, losing three starters that helped pave the way for one of the Pac-12's top rushing offenses, now see the likes of center Dohnovan West, tackle Kellen Diesch and guard Henry Hattis out of the starting lineup moving forward.

With no offensive line commits in their 2022 recruiting class, Arizona State would again be forced to navigate the waters of the transfer portal in order to help bolster their starting five, and the program did just that on Monday.

San Diego State offensive lineman Chris Martinez announced his decision to commit to Arizona State via his Twitter page.

The Sun Devils initially offered Martinez on Jan. 11 after he hit the transfer portal on Dec. 8.

Martinez, who has experience at nearly every position on the offensive line, is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility left. He also held offers from Sacramento State, Fresno State and Miami (Ohio) before committing to Arizona State.

Martinez becomes the sixth player added to the roster via transfer portal for 2022, and the first offensive lineman to commit to ASU next year.

The Sun Devils don't appear close to being done in the portal, as head coach Herm Edwards earlier said in December ASU looked to bring almost double the amount of commitments they have at the moment.

The offensive line will still need to undergo more construction in order to ensure similar levels of success are met in the trenches for next season. However, the addition of Martinez is a step in the right direction for Arizona State.