Sun Devils in Top 5 for 2022 WR Jordan Williams

The Arizona State Sun Devils landed in the top five for 2022 wide receiver/cornerback Jordan WIlliams from Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Williams, who also listed Oregon, Colorado, UCLA and Miami in his top five, has yet to set a decision date. The 5-foot-11 receiver also had offers from Oregon State, Kansas and Nevada prior to narrowing down his list.

Williams would be Arizona State's seventh addition to its 2022 class. Williams would also be the team's second offensive player in the class behind committed running back Tevin White. Williams is listed as a top-40 recruit in the state of California, a strong pipeline for head coach Herm Edwards' recruiting classes since his arrival.

With an already loaded wide receiver depth chart, the Sun Devils would welcome the talents of Williams and could potentially use his versatility in the defensive secondary if needed.

