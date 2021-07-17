Sun Devils Miss Out on 2022 TE Kaden Helms

The class of 2022 tight end opted to head to Oklahoma despite Arizona State making his final five.

The Arizona State Sun Devils fell just short in the recruitment of 2022 tight end Kaden Helms, as he announced his decision to play at Oklahoma University.

The Sun Devils, joined by programs such as North Carolina, Miami and Auburn, were listed in Helms' top five. Arizona State was the only aforementioned school where Helms did not take an official visit prior to his decision, despite making an unofficial visit in early June.

Recruiting has undoubtedly impacted Arizona State since the NCAA first began investigating recruiting allegations that were revealed in June. Helms' unofficial visit came just 10 days before those allegations went public.

“I’m just going to wait and see how everything unfolds,” Helms told Nebraska Preps on Arizona State. While it's unclear whether or not Helms simply selected another program, it's highly probable the ongoing investigations in Tempe didn't help.

Helms, who carries a three-star composite ranking, would have been Arizona State's seventh commitment for the class of 2022. He also would have qualified as the Sun Devils' first tight end commitment since 2020 with Jalin Conyers transferring to Arizona State this season. Tight end Geor'quarius Spivey previously decommitted earlier this week.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils.