Sun Devils Offer 2025 WR/CB Arron White

The Arizona State Sun Devils have officially offered class of 2025 receiver/cornerback Arron White, per his twitter page on Thursday. He becomes the fifth player in the 2025 class to be offered by the Sun Devils.

White took an unofficial visit to Arizona State on June 14, just days prior to also unofficially visiting the Georgia Bulldogs. Texas A&M has also hosted White. The 6-foot-1 freshman currently has offers on the table from ASU, Michigan, Colorado, San Jose State and Nevada with strong interest from other schools. White is expected to visit UCLA sometime soon.

White, according to his social media profile, is an Adidas freshman All-American and participated in the Rivals Underclassman Challenge last month. White confirmed to RecruitingNewsGuru.com he attended camps at Texas, Texas A&M, Colorado, Georgia and Lamar. After graduating from middle school, White is set to attend Orange High School in southern California.

Should he continue on his trajectory, there's no doubting White will have a plethora of offers. However, with a strong defensive backfield and a handful of those players ready to be drafted in the near future, Arizona State may be the perfect landing spot for White's preferred defensive abilities.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils.