If you look good, you'll feel good. The Arizona State Sun Devils plan to feel great inside of Allegiant Stadium for Thursday's Las Vegas Bowl.

Although not quite Chip Kelly Oregon deep, the Arizona State Sun Devils had numerous possible uniform combinations to choose from for Thursday's Las Vegas Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Sun Devils, playing as the home team, had first choice for which uniforms to put on display one last time in 2021.

Arizona State, fresh off a fan favorite in the traditional maroon and gold with Sparky featured on the helmets, could have opted for an absolute home run with the above pictured uniforms.

Or, the Sun Devils could have opted for the ultra-clean all-maroon look sported by Arizona State earlier this season.

Or, as Arizona State prepares themselves to play in Allegiant Stadium (dubbed the 'Death Star' thanks to its black and spatial look), the Sun Devils could have opted for an all-black look for their final game of 2021.

However, only days before the Las Vegas Bowl, Arizona State's social media team finally unveiled ASU's threads against Wisconsin:

Sun Devils Unveil Las Vegas Bowl Uniforms

Helmet: The return of the candy maroon helmet is here, with a touch of Las Vegas on the back. Sin City's skyline is featured on the back of the helmet (as seen in the video above), with a maroon pitchfork featured on both sides. Down the middle is a true maroon stripe with thin gold stripes on each side.

Jersey: Arizona State, 2-0 in gold jerseys, again opt for the alternate colored look hoping to extend their winning streak in true mustard fashion. On the front of the jersey reads ARIZONA STATE in maroon lettering, outlined in true gold. The numbers on the front, back and top of the shoulders follow that.

On the side of the jersey is the Arizona state flag sunburst in gold and maroon. A special Las Vegas Bowl touch can be found with the official bowl logo stitched into the player's right front shoulder.

Pants: The pants are fairly simple, as ASU opted for gold pants with SUN DEVILS vertically written down the player's left leg and the traditional pitchfork on the right thigh.

While we're unsure of the complete look, we do know Wisconsin will be wearing their white jerseys as the road team.