SI.com
AllSunDevils
HomeBasketballFootballWomen SportsNewsRecruiting
Search

ASU Football: Today’s PAC-12 Football Mayhem May have just Ended on a Good Note for Fall Football Hopes

Evan Desai

Today was a true rollercoaster of emotions for all people emotionally invested in PAC-12 football.

Reports were being dished out left and right about all sorts of ‘answers’ that were being obtained regarding the start of PAC-12 football.

First off, it was announced today that there was a unanimous vote by the Council of Presidents and Chancellors in the Big Ten to play football this fall. They will be beginning their season on the weekend of October 23rd and October 24th.

As for the PAC-12, recent advances in rapid testing had already raised spirits around the conference a little bit. The likelihood of a fall season was still very murky, in large part due to another issue.

The issue was that in California and Oregon (two states that host half of the conference) were not allowing teams to practice.

However, California Governor Gavin Newsom actually then denied that today.

“I want to make this crystal clear. Nothing in the state guidelines denies the ability for the PAC-12 to resume. That’s been a misrepresentation of the facts,” said Newsom (comments retrieved from the Twitter account of Ryan Kartje, USC beat writer for the LA Times).

This was confusing, as California has made it clear that the college football teams in California are not allowed to even practice as a full team (no cohorts bigger than 12), as well as not allowing tackling or blocking.

Something else very odd in this puzzle was when an anonymous California official told Jon Wilner of Mercury News that teams could indeed find ways to work around these regulations and practice.

The official cited options such as five-on-five practices, tackle dummies, competing against air, and virtual reality.

I’m sure you’re as unimpressed as I am.

On the other hand, Oregon made progress during this madness. They decided to essentially blame the conference to an extent for not officially coming to the state to do something about this.

That was a much quicker fix for being on the path to football.

Not too long after, Commissioner of the PAC-12, Larry Scott, issued this statement:

To paraphrase, the PAC-12 can now resume full practice and competition as long as they get clarification from and follow the safety guidelines of the teams’ respective county public health officials.

Don’t worry; I’m sure the confusion will kick back up again in the coming days (or a minute after you stop reading this) with new reports circulating and being relayed all throughout PAC-12 media.

However, this is the story as of right now. I, and the rest of the team here at AllSunDevils, will be keeping you updated.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Football: Top Local QB Puts ASU in His Top 8

Hamilton high school star QB has Arizona State in his top 8 schools

Donnie Druin

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Pac-12 Football the Time is Now

With the Big Ten playing the Pac-12 needs to step up and play or..

Sande Charles

ASU Baseball: Calhoun Rakes in First Game Against Former Team

Former Arizona State Devil shines on the big stage against his former team.

AustinGrad

ASU Football: Big Ten to Play Football. Hurdles for Pac-12

With the Big Ten starting football what does that mean for the Pac 12 and Arizona State

sjcihak

ASU Baseball: The Future Looks Bright as ASU Commits Shine on the Diamond at PG and PBR Showcases

Arizona State commits shined on the diamond last weekend

alexweiner

ASU Football: Former Devil Kalen Ballage Signs With Jets

Former Arizona State Devil gets another shot in the NFL.

Donnie Druin

ASU Football: PAC-12 Opt-Outs Could very well raise Devils’ Chances in PAC-12

AllSunDevils spoke with USC reporter Alicia de Artola about the state of the Pac-12.

Evan Desai

ASU Football: Checking In On Sun Devils Around The NFL

Week one of the NFL is in the books.. So let's look at how the Sun Devils did

Millard Thomas

Women in Sports: Former Devil Briann January Squares off in the WNBA Playoffs Tonight

Former Arizona State standout Briann January back in the WNBA Playoffs

srondeau

ASU Football: Big Ten Optimism Paves the way for the Pac-12

The Big Ten could have football which could mean good news for the Pac-12 and Arizona State

AustinGrad

by

Sol Diablo