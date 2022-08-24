Three Arizona State Sun Devils Added to 2023 Senior Bowl Watch List

When it comes to the NFL Draft process, the Reese's Senior Bowl has become a very important step in the cycle. The Senior Bowl provides a high-level competition that feels like the college football equivalent of an all-star game. Players invited get the opportunity to work with their fellow draft classmates and NFL coaches and it gives these young men an opportunity to get a taste of what the NFL is all about by playing against some of the best competition that their respective draft has to offer.

To get into the Senior Bowl, the most obvious requirement is to be a senior or a graduating student following the conclusion of the season (typically December of the season). The other major factor is invitation only, and the selection process is quite prestigious.

The official website of the Senior Bowl has released its 2022 season watch list of 484 players, and three Sun Devils football stars are on the list.

The players listed were quarterback Emory Jones, offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson and defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera.

Henderson is one of the most established veterans for Arizona State, as he enters his fourth season with the program after joining in 2019. Henderson has shown prowess both outside at tackle, where he started 10 games at left tackle as a freshman, and inside at guard. Henderson moved to guard in 2021 and started all 13 games while allowing only one sack. Henderson is a firmly established offensive lineman and is a worthy inclusion on the watch list.

Jones is transferring from Florida after starting one season for the Gators and appearing in several games throughout his career. Jones has shown a remarkable ability to be a dual-threat quarterback with adequate arm strength and dynamic running ability. In 2021, Jones led the Gators in rushing yards with 759. The starting quarterback will get a great opportunity to put an emphasis on his dual-threat ability.

Silvera is also an incoming transfer for Arizona State, moving from the Miami Hurricanes to the Sun Devils. Silvera has been an important contributor at nose tackle for the Hurricanes over the last two years, totaling 73 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss. For the Sun Devils, Silvera will inherit a nearly identical role and will be pivotal for the team's run defense in 2022.

There are several other players who could end up garnering the attention of Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy and his staff, but these three certainly stand out as great prospects to look out for to start the 2022 season.