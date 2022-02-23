Three ASU Sun Devils Receive NFL Draft Grades

Three of Arizona State's players heading to the NFL Combine received their draft grades from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

The Arizona State Sun Devils will be sending eight players to Indianapolis next week for the NFL Scouting Combine, an opportunity for hundreds of college athletes dreaming of making the jump into the league to showcase themselves on and off the field.

ASU will be represented by running back Rachaad White; tight end Curtis Hodges; center Dohnovan West; tackle Kellen Diesch; linebacker Darien Butler; defensive tackle D.J. Davidson; and cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Jack Jones.

While Arizona State doesn't appear to have any potential of seeing one of its own selected on the first day of the draft, rounds two and three could see a Sun Devil taken towards the end of Day 2.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com provides yearly draft grades for every Combine participant, and although the entire list of evaluations won't be completed until after next week, three ASU players have already received their grades.

Three Arizona State Sun Devils Receive NFL Draft Grades