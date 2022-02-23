Three ASU Sun Devils Receive NFL Draft Grades
The Arizona State Sun Devils will be sending eight players to Indianapolis next week for the NFL Scouting Combine, an opportunity for hundreds of college athletes dreaming of making the jump into the league to showcase themselves on and off the field.
ASU will be represented by running back Rachaad White; tight end Curtis Hodges; center Dohnovan West; tackle Kellen Diesch; linebacker Darien Butler; defensive tackle D.J. Davidson; and cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Jack Jones.
While Arizona State doesn't appear to have any potential of seeing one of its own selected on the first day of the draft, rounds two and three could see a Sun Devil taken towards the end of Day 2.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com provides yearly draft grades for every Combine participant, and although the entire list of evaluations won't be completed until after next week, three ASU players have already received their grades.
OT Kellen Diesch
- Overview: "Diesch is highly athletic with the initial quickness and fluidity to stand out on reach blocks, second-level cut-offs and long pulls in space. He's scheme-dependent, lacking strength to generate movement as a drive blocker. He lacks functional length and the anchor needed to keep NFL speed-to-power rushers from ruining his day. If he can add the necessary strength and mass, he'll have a chance to find snaps in a heavily move-oriented offense."
- NFL Comparison: Charlie Heck
- Grade: 5.95 (backup/special teams)
- Complete Profile Link: Click here
RB Rachaad White
- Overview: "Running back with size and senior year production, but the tape is more average than exciting. White is a tight-hipped runner lacking desired lateral agility and burst after changing direction. He has a tendency to be slowed or stopped by first-level tacklers but is a more natural runner once he gets up to the second level. He fails to show enough creativity to escape the "gets what is blocked" tag, but he does run with adequate vision. His lack of breakaway speed and limited special teams background won't help his chances, so he needs to shine early in camp to give himself an opportunity to make a team as a RB3."
- One Strength: "Locates the tight crease and squeezes in near the paint."
- One Weakness: "Below-average contact balance to careen and continue."
- Grade: 5.90 (backup/special teams)
- Complete Profile Link: Click here
OC Dohnovan West
- Overview: "Undersized center prospect with strengths and weaknesses that could match him with an inside/outside zone offense. West could offer guard flexibility, but he's better suited for the pivot He takes smart angles to his block and makes an effort to improve positioning once he's connected. He will struggle to contain power in the A-gaps and his tendency to lean in as a pass protector is sure to be taken advantage of if he doesn't get his posture corrected."
- One Strength: "Football intelligence to recognize best angles available."
- Grade: 5.89 (backup/special teams)
- Complete Profile Link: Click here