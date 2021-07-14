Tight End Geor'quarius Spivey Enrolls at TCU; Decommits from Arizona State

Originally committing to ASU, the former Mississippi State tight end now will be attending TCU.

On Wednesday, 247 Sports first reported news that Arizona State tight end Geor'quarius Spivey decommitted from the program and instead has enrolled at Texas Christian University.

Spivey, who originally chose Arizona State as his new home in May after choosing to transfer from Mississippi State, never officially enrolled in classes in Tempe according to 247 Sports. This effectively kept him in the transfer portal after failing to enroll in a program. 247 Sports' Horned Frog Blitz reported that Spivey was recently on TCU's campus and was enrolled in summer classes.

This tweet from Spivey came just hours before reports came out:

The tight-end position now is in flux at Arizona State, with the team likely looking to Curtis Hodges and transfer Jalin Conyers as the two primary players at the position. Jake Ray was the team's last prominent commitment for the position, signing in 2020. There are also currently no commitments that play tight end in any future class.

Spivey is officially listed on TCU's roster as a junior. Since his transfer was not officially complete, he is able to play for the Horned Frogs immediately and free of any penalty despite participating in offseason workouts with Arizona State.

