    December 14, 2021
    Transfer Portal: Spencer Rattler Commits, but Notable Quarterbacks Still Remain

    Big names across college football have entered the infamous transfer portal, potentially changing the landscape of the sport for next season and beyond.
    On Monday evening, former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his newest destination: South Carolina. 

    The Gamecocks of the SEC, although not the popular pick, were indeed listed on sportsbooks as one of the favorites to land Rattler's talents. 

    Rattler, the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2019, made serous noise in his first starts with Oklahoma, dazzling defenses with his overall arm talent and being heralded by many to be a future No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. 

    However. Rattler's play began to decline, with freshman quarterback Caleb Williams eventually taking over starting duties this season and effectively cooling down the Rattler hype train that began the season with Heisman hype. 

    Rattler was a favorite to enter the transfer portal even before the eventual departure of head coach Lincoln Riley to USC. Yet just one day after Riley somewhat abruptly left the program, Rattler entered the transfer portal on Nov. 28. 

    Now, Rattler will head to South Carolina with fellow tight end Austin Stogner, who also announced his decision to transfer to the Gamecocks. 

    Although Rattler is now off the market, numerous talented quarterbacks are still searching for new homes. 

    Big-Name Quarterbacks in Transfer Portal

    Kedon Slovis: Another quarterback heralded as a potential No. 1 pick, Slovis once was the bright spot on an otherwise mediocre USC Trojans team. Yet an injury to Slovis brought out freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart, who flashed his talents in Slovis' absence. 

    The Trojans eventually welcomed back Slovis back and turned towards somewhat of a two-quarterback system. Although Slovis was rumored to be interested in transferring out before the season ended, the arrival of Lincoln Riley (and a sparkling five-star quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class brought over from OU) spelled the end for Slovis, who officially entered the transfer portal on Monday, Dec. 13.

    Bo Nix: Nix, who entered the portal on Sunday, Dec. 12, leaves Auburn as a graduate transfer. The move was announced on his Instagram page. 

    Nix flashed his arm talent at times, but remained wildly inconsistent, unable to truly get anything going with the Tigers in his three seasons as the starter. 

    This is even bad news for Braves fans:

    Other Notable Quarterbacks in Transfer Portal

    Dillon Gabriel, UCF

    Adrian Martinez, Nebraska

    Cameron Ward, Incarnate Word

    Jack Plummer, Purdue

    Myles Brennan/Max Johnson, LSU

    Zach Calzada, Texas A&M

