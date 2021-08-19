Two Arizona State Players Named Polynesian Player of the Year Candidates

On Thursday, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced their watch list for the 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. The Arizona State Sun Devils saw two of their own nominated to the watch list: Linebacker Merlin Robertson and defensive lineman Jermayne Lole.

The watch list is composed of 63 players from 31 different FBS schools. Former winners include Marcus Mariota, Ronnie Stanley, Sefo Liufau, Hercules Mata'afa, Tua Tagovailoa, Penei Sewell, Talanoa Hufanga and Zach Wilson.

Merlin Robertson

Robertson enters his fourth season in Tempe as one of the leaders of the defensive unit, starring at linebacker for the Sun Devils. He was second on the team with 20 tackles last season, and enjoyed a great season opener against USC, collecting 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and an interception on his way to winning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. He came through with seven tackles and half a tackle for loss against UCLA.

Robertson was also added to the Butkus Award and 2022 Senior Bowl watch lists.

Jermayne Lole

Despite having surgery on a triceps injury that will keep him out for an extended period of time, Lole now finds himself added to yet another award watch list.

The Pro Football Focus preseason All-America first-team defensive lineman has caught the attention of the nation heading into his senior year. He was also an Athlon Sports preseason All-Pac-12 pick and was named to the PFF College 50 entering 2021 as the No. 24 player in the nation.

He was also named to the watch list for the Bednarik and Outland Trophy over the past few weeks. Lole was the highest-graded defensive interior player in the Pac-12 last season with a score of 85.9, which was 3.3 points more than any other conference player and good for 13th among all FBS interior linemen. He was the third-highest graded defensive lineman when playing three-technique.

Lole was also a first team all-conference selection from Pac-12 media day and also made his way onto the 2022 Senior Bowl watch list.

