Two Sun Devils Claim Pac-12 Player of the Week Honors

Congrats to Jayden Daniels and LaDarius Henderson Jr for representing ASU well!

After such a dominating performance from the Arizona State Sun Devils in their 42-23 victory over UCLA, it was only a matter of time before individual players received some recognition.

On Monday, the Pac-12 announced their week five players of the week, which featured two Arizona State players grabbing honors.

Jayden Daniels Wins Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week

Quarterback Jayden Daniels brought home the conference's offensive player of the week award after completing the following (via Pac-12 press release):

Led the Sun Devils to a 42-23 win over #20 UCLA, the second-largest margin of victory against an AP Top 25 team on the road in program history. Daniels did it with both his arm and legs, but excelled in the passing game.

Threw for 286 yards on an efficient 13-for-18 passing, throwing for a pair of touchdowns. It was his 9th game with 2+ scores through the air. It is his 12th career performance accounting for 2 or more touchdowns and the 9th time he eclipsed 250 yards through the air.

Accounted for 331 yards of offense, going over the 300-yard mark for the 8th time. He averaged 22 yards/completion, which set a new career high. He added 45 yards on the ground on only 6 carries.

Created explosive plays with his accuracy and arm strength, completing 4 passes of over 40 yards. As a result, he was PFF's 21st highest graded player overall in FBS for the week, grading out at 87.6. The rating was 12th among all quarterbacks and was the best in the Pac-12 this week. His 15.1 yards per attempt were 2nd among FBS quarterbacks this week. Additionally, he had the 8th-highest NFL QBR in the FBS according to PFF.

2nd time he has won the award and it is the first time an Arizona State player has won it since Daniels did in November 2019 as a freshman. Daniels actually won both the Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week that week.

LaDarius Henderson Jr. Wins Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week

Left guard Ladarius Henderson Jr. won Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after providing the following vs UCLA:

Provided a physical presence at the line of scrimmage in the victory over #20 UCLA. Henderson and the offensive line unit paved the way for an extremely balanced offensive attack that produced 42 points and 458 total yards (286 passing & 172 rushing).

Graded out at 84%, including two pancakes and one knockdown. He did not allow a single quarterback pressure and still has only allowed one all season.

Was effective as a pull blocker on run plays and also showed his athleticism when getting out to block on Ricky Pearsall's 58-yard touchdown on a screen pass.