Two ASU Running Backs Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Not one, but two ball-carriers for the Sun Devils have landed on the watch list for the award given to college football's best running back.

On Wednesday, the PwC Athletic Forum released a watch list of players throughout the country for the 2021 Doak Walker Award, with two Arizona State Sun Devils appearing on the list.

The award is named for former SMU and three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification. University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October.

The More the Merrier

Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum are representing the Sun Devils on the watch list, and that comes as no surprise. Arizona State led the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game in 2020 (458.5), with the duo ranking first (White) and second (Trayanum) in rushing while also combining for nine touchdowns in four games.

White averaged a whopping 10 yards per rush last season, leading the entire country in that category. Trayanum led the Pac-12 in gaining either a first down or touchdown on 36.7% of his touches, per ASU's athletics page.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum board of directors will name 10 semifinalists in November, and three finalists will be announced later in the month. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the award winner. The national selection committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.



You May Also Like

ESPN FPI Predicts ASU Schedule

Jayden Daniels named to Davey O'Brien Watch List

ASU Impact Freshman Spotlight: Elijah Badger

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/