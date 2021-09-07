Two Sun Devils Earn Pac-12 Player of the Week Honors

The Arizona State Sun Devils are 1-0 to begin their 2021 season, with two players garnering recognition for their Week-1 efforts against Southern Utah.

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 announced its player-of-the-week recognitions, with both defensive back D.J. Taylor and defensive lineman D.J. Davidson taking home awards.

Taylor earned Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors, returning two kickoffs for 55 yards and three punts for 87 yards in last week's opening win. Per Sun Devil Athletics, Taylor's 47-yard punt return is the longest of any player in the conference this season. Taylor finished with more punt-return yards than any other FBS school.

Davidson earned Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after leading Arizona State in tackles (six), with three solo and two tackles for loss in that performance. Davidson played a key role in limiting the Thunderbirds to only 14 points, especially without two of ASU's prominent defensive linemen (Tyler Johnson and Jermayne Lole) on the field.

More info from Sun Devils Athletics:

"After collecting four Player of the Week awards a season ago despite playing in only four games, Sun Devil Football continues to add to their trophy case under Head Coach Herm Edwards. Since he arrived in Tempe prior to the 2018 season, Arizona State has had an incredible 25 Pac-12 Player of the Week selections, fourth-most in the conference. It is the seventh time that two Sun Devils have earned the distinction in the same week over the past four years. This is the first career weekly conference award that Davidson or Taylor have received. Since 1983, Sun Devils have won a total of 138 Pac-10/12 Player of the Week Honors."

