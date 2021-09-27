UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson Cleared to Practice Ahead of ASU Game

As the UCLA Bruins prepare for their big matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils over the course of the week, they'll begin preparations with their number one quarterback, as Dorian Thompson-Robinson was cleared for practice today according to Bruins head coach Chip Kelly.

Thompson-Robinson appeared to have hurt his shoulder twice during UCLA's victory over Stanford on Saturday, as Thompson-Robinson left the game with just a few minutes remaining after taking another hit and remaining on the ground prior to having help from the medical team in getting up.

"I thought the one thing that I don’t think gets mentioned enough with Dorian is how tough he is and he’s been tough from the get-go," said Kelly after the game where DTR exited and didn't return.

"I remember really the first game – he played in the opener against Cincinnati but then started against Oklahoma and got bounced around – and I just remember seeing his mom after the game and saying, 'You have a tough son, right there.' And it’s an underrated quality for a quarterback to be a tough guy who will stand in there and play and I think that was on display today, it’s something that we’ve known for four years now but I think he really showed that tonight and I was really proud of how he played."

Thompson-Robinson has been involved in both phases for the Bruins offense, throwing for 919 yards on 89 attempts for a 9-1 TD/INT ratio while also rushing the ball 45 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as well.

His health is obviously of extreme importance to UCLA in their preparations for a big game at the Rose Bowl this weekend when Arizona State comes to town.

While his status will continue to be monitored throughout the week, it's a good sign for Thompson-Robinson to be practicing this early in the week.