An Updated Look at Arizona State's Transfer Portal Additions

The Arizona State Sun Devils have welcomed plenty of players through the transfer portal. Here's an updated look at the newest ASU talent.

The Arizona State Sun Devils haven't had quite the track record they would have hoped for on the recruiting trail.

In 247 Sports' composite rankings, Arizona State sits at the bottom of Pac-12 standings for the 2022 recruiting class with just one four-star player (running back Tevin White) to their name. ASU is just one of three teams in the Pac-12 to have fewer than ten recruits in their upcoming class.

For a group that sits at No. 103 nationally, the Sun Devils are again relegated to the transfer portal in order to fill gaps left by those graduating and departing for the upcoming NFL draft.

The 2021 season saw the likes of receiver Bryan Thompson, tight end Jalin Conyers, safety DeAndre Pierce and offensive linemen Henry Hattis and Kellen Diesch make an impact for ASU after arriving from the portal.

2022 figures to be the same story.

With another year of Arizona State leaning on seasoned veterans to field a competitive squad, here's all ten transfer portal additions for ASU heading into next season:

Arizona State's Transfer Portal Additions Khoury Bethley Position: DB

Former School: Hawaii

Notable Stats: Bethley recorded seven interceptions, seven sacks, and three forced fumbles at Hawaii. Five of those interceptions came in 2021.

Projection: Coming to Arizona State as a three-year starter, Bethley arrives as a prime candidate to start at safety along with defensive back Kejuan Markham Paul Tyson Position: QB

Former School: Alabama

Notable Stats: Tyson appeared in 12 games last season, completing 10 of 16 passes for 150 yards.

Projection: Jayden Daniels enters as the unquestioned starter heading into 2022, relegating Tyson to competition with Trenton Bourguet for the No. 2 job. Nesta Jade Silvera Position: DL

Former School: Miami

Notable Stats: This last season, Silvera accumulated 38 tackles with 5.5 coming for a loss and has started 18 games over the last two seasons.

Projection: Silvera figures to be heavily in the mix to help replace defensive tackle D.J. Davidson as a starter on ASU's defensive line. Xazavian Valladay Position: RB

Former School: Wyoming

Notable Stats: Valladay averaged over five yards per carry in 2021, leading Wyoming in rushing with 1,070 yards on 209 attempts and scoring six times. Valladay also reeled in 23 passes for 233 yards.

Projection: Valladay enters a backfield that will already have Daniyel Ngata and a fresh Tevin White. While Arizona State should continue their trend of deploying a two-back system, Valladay figures to have a prominent role as either the 1A or 1B runner. Chris Martinez Position: OL

Former School: San Diego State

Notable Stats: Martinez started all 14 games for SDSU last season

Projection: With interior players such as center Dohnovan West and guard Henry Hattis departing the program, Martinez's experience at each guard spot (he played left guard last season prior to playing on the right side) makes him a likely candidate to start on the other side of fellow guard Ladarius Henderson. Des Holmes Position: OL

Former School: Penn State

Notable Stats: Holmes played in 11 games last season for Penn State, mostly seeing time on special teams

Projection: Holmes figures to be a versatile rotational piece for the Sun Devils' offensive line after playing at guard and tackle. Chris Edmonds Position: S

Former School: Samford

Notable Stats: Edmonds finished a re-scheduled 2021 spring season with 40 tackles, four interceptions, 2.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defended

Projection: The FCS All-American, along with Khoury Bethley, are in the mix to replace safeties DeAndre Pierce and Evan Fields. We'll see if Edmonds' talent can translate to Power 5 competition. Messiah Swinson Position: TE

Former School: Missouri

Notable Stats: Swinson totaled five catches for 46 yards this season at Missouri

Projection: The starting job at ASU is up for grabs after Curtis Hodges departed for the NFL Draft, although Jalin Conyers figures to take that role next season. Look for Swinson (6-foot-8) to provide another big target for Daniels in the red zone. Emmit Bohle Position: OT

Former School: Northern State

Notable Stats: Bohle was a second-team NSIC North Division all-conference honoree last season after starting at left tackle

Projection: Bohle looks to help bolster either of the two offensive tackle positions, although he is not likely to start, rather functioning as a depth piece. Rodney Groce Jr. Position: LB

Former School: Mississippi State

Notable Stats: Groce Jr. has four years of eligibility remaining after playing in just four games this season for the Bulldogs

Projection: Groce arrives to ASU with little experience to his name, and with a loaded linebackers room, it's unlikely Groce is able to make an impact immediately.

Also notable is kicker Robert Liss, who is transferring from Colorado State. Liss did not play in 2021 but won the Rams' starting job as a freshman in 2020.