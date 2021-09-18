With USC QB Kedon Slovis Injured, Jaxson Dart Flashes Excellence in Dominant Display

With Kedon Slovis injured, USC's knight in shining armor may have been found.

It hasn't been a great time for USC as of late.

Losing to Stanford at home, firing head coach Clay Helton shortly after and trailing by double digit points to a Washington State football team considered to be one of the worst in the Pac-12 slated the Trojans to slip rather quickly into the perils of mediocrity. Quarterback Kedon Slovis was also injured and left with an upper body injury just minutes into the game on Saturday.

It appeared nothing could go right for the Trojans, until quarterback freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart rescued a stagnant USC offense. With under seven minutes left in the first half, the Cougars led the Trojans 14-0.

By the end of the third quarter, USC were leading 35-14 largely thanks to Dart's immediate impact as a passer. Dart set the USC record for most passing yards in a quarterback's debut, far before the game was concluded.

Dart also displayed the ability to move the chains through the ground.

Dart led the Trojans to a 45-14 victory over Washington State, providing a refreshing offensive presence and a sigh of relief for many Trojan fans across the country. Dart finished with completing 30-46 passes for 391 yards and 4 touchdowns to 2 interceptions. Dart also led the Trojans in rushing, gaining 32 yards on 6 carries.

While the status of Slovis remains to be seen, Dart's dominant passing display and rejuvenation of USC's offense should indeed put him into contention to be the Trojans' starting quarterback moving forward.