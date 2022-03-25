VIDEO: Arizona State TE Messiah Swinson Talks Transfer Portal, QB Competition and More

Skip to main content

WATCH: Arizona State TE Messiah Swinson Talks Transfer Portal, QB Competition and More

Swinson transferred to Arizona State and has meshed well with his teammates thus far.

TEMPE -- Arizona State tight end Messiah Swinson is a towering presence. 

Swinson is every bit of the 6-foot-7 he's listed as on ASU's official website, and thankfully tripods are able to narrow some of the gap between his profile and regular media members. 

After losing tight end Curtis Hodges to the NFL draft, the Sun Devils put themselves in the market for another strong presence in the tight end room. Returning tight end Jalin Conyers certainly offers a capable set of hands, but Arizona State (under a new offensive regime) believes the more, the merrier. 

Enter Swinson, who figures to be whoever wins the starting quarterback job's security blanket and potential top red zone threat. 

Transferring from Missouri, Swinson now has nearly two weeks of spring practice under his belt. He spoke with reporters on Friday and led us through the chaotic mess of the transfer portal, how spring practice is going and even his favorite food spot in Tempe:

