VIDEO: Pac-12 Publishers Week One Roundtable

It's an exciting week for all ASU fans, as Arizona State gears up for their first taste of football in front of what's expected to be 45,000 fans at Sun Devil Stadium on Thursday.

Many across the Pac-12 will be tuning in to see how the Sun Devils look in their season opener, and whether or not the first step needed to march to a potential conference championship game looks legitimate.

Donnie Druin of AllSunDevils participated in Sports Illustrated's Pac-12 roundtable, previewing each team's week one match-up and what the season may have in store.

Claudette Montana Pattison (USC), Jake Curtis in (Cal), Sam Connon (UCLA), Max Torres (Oregon) and Dan Raley (Washington) all represent their respective Pac-12 teams.

Watch the entire video below:

