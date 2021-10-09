WATCH: ASU Offensive Coordinator Zak Hill Following Win Over Stanford

The Sun Devils put up 28 points in their most recent victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Arizona State Sun Devils improved to 5-1 following their 28-10 victory over Stanford on Friday, as offensive coordinator Zak Hill put together another solid game plan for his guys to execute when they touched the field.

The Sun Devils gained 430 yards in the victory, running 67 plays and compiling 21 first downs in route to their third straight Pac-12 victory to open the season.

While no ASU running back has hit 100 yards rushing this season, the well-balanced attack of Rachaad White and Chip Trayanum was once again on display, as the two combined for 146 yards on the ground.

Although no passing touchdowns were tossed in this game, Arizona State still managed to effectively move the chains through the air thanks to creative play-calling by Hill.

Watch a snippet of Hill's post-game talk with the media following the win vs Stanford: