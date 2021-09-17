How to Watch/Listen: Arizona State Sun Devils at BYU Cougars

How to watch and listen to the Arizona State Sun Devils in their third game of the season.

Who: No. 19 Arizona State (2-0) at No. 23 BYU Cougars (2-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10:15 p.m. ET

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Odds: Arizona State (-4)

Two teams enter Saturday night undefeated, and only one will move to 3-0.

The Arizona State Sun Devils travel to Provo, Utah Saturday to take on the BYU Cougars in the final of three matchups across college football that feature two teams ranked in the AP's top 25.

Arizona State, initially favored by 2.5 points when odds were first listed, have now seen the spread move to four points, signaling the public's confidence in Arizona State to capture its third win over a ranked opponent on the road in the team's last 17 games.

BYU is riding high from an impressive victory over rival Utah last weekend. This will be the first time since 2015 where the Cougars have played two consecutive ranked opponents on their schedule, and it would be the first instance since 2009 where BYU won back-to-back games against ranked teams.

There's a lot on the line, and plenty will be tuning in on Saturday night.

How to watch: Arizona State at BYU

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, with a trio of Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Stormy Buonantony on the call. The game will also be available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial.

How to listen: Sun Devils at Cougars

If you're in Arizona, you're able to catch the game on 620 AM/98.7 FM HD-2 (Tim Healey, Jeff Van Raaphorst, Jordan Simone and Jeff Munn.)

