September 8, 2021
WATCH: SI Pac-12 Roundtable Breaks Down First Week of Action

Pac-12 Publishers from Sports Illustrated's network discuss how their respective teams performed in Week 1 of the new college football season.
It was quite the week for Pac-12 football.

The good? The South division went 5-1, with the lone loss coming from Arizona (expected) while a 2-0 UCLA team defeated a No. 16 LSU squad at home. 

As for the North division, the only victory stemmed from preseason title favorite Oregon narrowly escaping the jaws of defeat against Fresno State. A wild day on Saturday also showed Washington allowing FCS program Montana to walk into Husky Stadium and upset the Huskies.

Overall, the conference went 6-6 in their 12 games played over the weekend, and Week 2 of the season brings many questions for the conference to answer. Oregon travels to Ohio State in a must-watch game, while Washington will have a tough chance to rebound when heading to Michigan. 

Sports Illustrated's Pac-12 publishers joined forces on their weekly roundtable to discuss Week 1 happenings, and overall feelings of the conference as we head into Week 2.

Watch:

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/

WATCH: SI Pac-12 Roundtable Breaks Down First Week of Action

