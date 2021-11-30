Week 14 College Football Playoff Projections

With three of the top four teams struggling last weekend, the College Football Playoff committee will have their work cut out for them when the new rankings are discussed and debated. Here's what they could look like.

With one last group of rankings left before Sunday's decision day, the College Football Playoff committee's job got no easier over the course of the weekend.

While the Georgia Bulldogs continued their dominance, the other top four teams from the prior rankings didn't shine in a similar light.

No. 2 Ohio State fell to No. 5 Michigan in a surprise loss in the Big House, while No. 3 Alabama took four overtimes to defeat an unranked Auburn squad on the road and No. 4 Cincinnati took awhile to get going in their eventual 35-13 win over East Carolina.

The top teams outside the top four playoff all handled their business as Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Ole Miss emerged victorious.

As a result, the College Football Playoffs will see another week full of debate, as these rankings will establish what teams need to accomplish over conference championship weekend in order to receive one of four golden tickets.

Is Georgia safe in the playoffs should it lose to Alabama? Will a two-loss Crimson Tide be able to get in? Will style points matter in Cincinnati's conference title game? What chances do Notre Dame and Oklahoma State have of sneaking into the picture?

Major questions stand in the way prior to college football's most important week set to take place. We'll see what answers we get on Tuesday evening, when the latest College Football Playoff rankings are revealed.

Here's our projections:

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Alabama Crimson Tide

3. Michigan Wolverines

4. Cincinnati Bearcats

Comments: It will be interesting to see how much weight Michigan's victory over Ohio State carries in the discussion. The win certainly propels the Wolverines into the top four, but will the committee rank Michigan over Alabama given the two respective performances over the weekend?

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys

7. Baylor Bears

8. Ole Miss Rebels

9. Ohio State Buckeyes

10. Oregon Ducks

Comments: The big question here is Ohio State and how far the committee will drop them. Oregon lost on the road to a tough Utah team and fell eight spots. Will the Buckeyes meet a similar fate? Here, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State find themselves as huge fans of Iowa over the weekend, as a Michigan loss opens the door for their playoff possibilities.

11. Michigan State Spartans

12. BYU Cougars

13. Iowa Hawkeyes

14. Pitt Panthers

15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

16. Oklahoma Sooners

17. Utah Utes

18. North Carolina State Wolfpack

19. Wisconsin Badgers

20. Texas A&M Aggies

21. San Diego State Aztecs

22. Clemson Tigers

23. Houston Cougars

24. Kentucky Wildcats

25. Arkansas Razorbacks