Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    Week 14 College Football Playoff Projections

    With three of the top four teams struggling last weekend, the College Football Playoff committee will have their work cut out for them when the new rankings are discussed and debated. Here's what they could look like.
    Author:

    With one last group of rankings left before Sunday's decision day, the College Football Playoff committee's job got no easier over the course of the weekend. 

    While the Georgia Bulldogs continued their dominance, the other top four teams from the prior rankings didn't shine in a similar light. 

    No. 2 Ohio State fell to No. 5 Michigan in a surprise loss in the Big House, while No. 3 Alabama took four overtimes to defeat an unranked Auburn squad on the road and No. 4 Cincinnati took awhile to get going in their eventual 35-13 win over East Carolina. 

    The top teams outside the top four playoff all handled their business as Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Ole Miss emerged victorious. 

    As a result, the College Football Playoffs will see another week full of debate, as these rankings will establish what teams need to accomplish over conference championship weekend in order to receive one of four golden tickets. 

    Is Georgia safe in the playoffs should it lose to Alabama? Will a two-loss Crimson Tide be able to get in? Will style points matter in Cincinnati's conference title game? What chances do Notre Dame and Oklahoma State have of sneaking into the picture? 

    Major questions stand in the way prior to college football's most important week set to take place. We'll see what answers we get on Tuesday evening, when the latest College Football Playoff rankings are revealed. 

    Here's our projections:

    College Football Playoff Projections: Top 4

    1. Georgia Bulldogs

    2. Alabama Crimson Tide

    3. Michigan Wolverines 

    4. Cincinnati Bearcats

    Comments: It will be interesting to see how much weight Michigan's victory over Ohio State carries in the discussion. The win certainly propels the Wolverines into the top four, but will the committee rank Michigan over Alabama given the two respective performances over the weekend? 

    College Football Playoff Projections: Rest of Top 10

    5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    6. Oklahoma State Cowboys

    7. Baylor Bears

    8. Ole Miss Rebels 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    9. Ohio State Buckeyes

    10. Oregon Ducks

    Comments: The big question here is Ohio State and how far the committee will drop them. Oregon lost on the road to a tough Utah team and fell eight spots. Will the Buckeyes meet a similar fate? Here, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State find themselves as huge fans of Iowa over the weekend, as a Michigan loss opens the door for their playoff possibilities. 

    College Football Playoff Projections: Rest of Top 25

    11. Michigan State Spartans 

    12. BYU Cougars

    13. Iowa Hawkeyes

    14. Pitt Panthers

    15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

    16. Oklahoma Sooners

    17. Utah Utes

    18. North Carolina State Wolfpack

    19. Wisconsin Badgers

    20. Texas A&M Aggies

    21. San Diego State Aztecs

    22. Clemson Tigers

    23. Houston Cougars

    24. Kentucky Wildcats

    25. Arkansas Razorbacks 

    Michigan
    Football

    Week 14 College Football Playoff Projections

    5 minutes ago
    Eric Gentry
    Football

    Eric Gentry Named to Maxwell Freshman All-American List

    35 minutes ago
    Trayanum
    Football

    Arizona State Running Back Chip Trayanum Hits Transfer Portal

    15 hours ago
    pac-12 pylonn
    Football

    Pac-12 Power Rankings: Utah, Oregon Top List Ahead of Conference Title Game

    8 hours ago
    Rattler
    Football

    Arizona State: Spencer Rattler Rumors Swirl With Official Transfer Portal News

    17 hours ago
    riley
    Football

    Report: USC to Hire Lincoln Riley as Next Head Coach

    Nov 28, 2021
    White Arizona
    Football

    Rachaad White to Skip Arizona State's Bowl Game, Begin NFL Draft Prep

    Nov 28, 2021
    White Hurdle
    Football

    Notable Numbers in Arizona State's Territorial Cup Victory Over Arizona

    Nov 28, 2021