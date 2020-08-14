As the dust starts to settle on the news that the Pac-12 and Big Ten have canceled their 2020 fall football season, we now shift our focus to the future and what football could look like in 2021. There was no time sitting around sulking; coaches got busy trying to put a plan together—one of those coaches being Purdue's head football coach, Jeff Brohm. Sports Illustrated acquired Brohm's 7-page proposal early Thursday morning. Each page is outlined perfectly, color-coded and organized into five sections which include:

1.Basic Structure

2.Calendar Details of Seasons

3.Health and Safety Factors

4.Statistics

a. Padded Practices b. NFL Games Per Month c. Weather

According to Brohm's plan the there would be an eight-game regular season in the spring, which would start late February and end in mid-April. Training camps for the teams would start mid-January. Playoffs would then begin at the end of May. This would, however, push the 2021 fall season back to an October start that has a ten-game season along with a traditional postseason, but this makes it possible to have both seasons successfully.

Brohm told Sports Illustrated, "I'm all for whatever is best for our conference and best for college football. I wanted to get the ball rolling. This is not the only idea. To just say, 'It can't be done' is giving in. I wish all five Power-5 conferences had been in it together. That was a disappointment to me."

The key around this plan is the idea of successfully fitting in two football seasons in one calendar year. Not only is the concern for the college players coming back for another season but also the upperclassmen who are trying to get to the NFL. For those of the athletes that do get to the NFL, having the taxing two seasons in one year, will take a legitimate toll on their body. That is one area that Brohm tried to focus in on with his proposal.

Brohm, a former NFL player, knows the demand on the body, and that is why he structured his proposal the way he did.

According to SI, "One of the keys to Brohm's idea is a reduction in padded practices, which would limit the overall wear and tear on players who are being asked to play a minimum of 18 games in a calendar year."

Pushing the season back to the spring puts upper-level students that could be selected in the NFL draft in a sticky situation to decide between playing their final college season or opting out to focus on the draft. Staying fluid during this pandemic is a necessity and something the NFL is going to have to do. Especially to get more eyes on prospects they haven't seen play since 2019.

Arizona State guys like Frank Darby, Chase Lucas and Jack Jones who are on the bubble, need their last season to show the NFL they have what it takes to be selected and play in the National Football League.

While it has been tough to find the positive side of things during the pandemic, Brohm makes sure to add some silver linings to his proposal:

- Higher probability of fans in the stands. Creates an excitement and normal game-day atmosphere for our players and fans. Revenue opportunities available for our athletic departments

- Television buzz and must-see energy will abound. TV windows and sports vacuums exist in parts of the spring. Little TV competition in April and early May. Possibly play college football on Saturdays and college basketball on Sundays

- Average temperature is the same in March as November throughout the Big Ten

- Opportunity for players to improve their NFL draft status and have a meaningful senior season.

- Eligibility and Scholarship issues are essentially resolved. That huge potential issue for student-athletes and athletic departments is basically off-the-table