Which Sun Devils Have Accepted Invites to East-West Shrine Bowl?

Thus far, four Arizona State Sun Devils will participate in one of the top college football all-star games in preparations for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest running collegiate all-star game in the country, first played in 1925. Playing an important part of America’s college football tradition, top college players are afforded a chance to showcase their talents to NFL scouts before a nationally televised audience.

As part of the NFL's Pro Bowl week, the 2022 game will be played on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas only three before the Pro Bowl will be played there.

For an Arizona State Sun Devils team loaded with senior talent, it was a given that ASU football would be represented well in the game.

After all, the bowl game sent a representative to Arizona State's game against Stanford earlier this year.

Sun Devils in East-West Shrine Bowl

Thus far, four Arizona State players have accepted invites to play in the game.

Defensive back Jack Jones

Jones' career can best be remembered by his final play as a Sun Devil: A pick-six to seal a win against Arizona at Sun Devil Stadium. Partnering with another Shrine Bowl commit, Jones helped Arizona State's defense emerge as one of the top units during his time in Tempe.

Defensive back Chase Lucas

Lucas played 53 games over six seasons for the Sun Devils, establishing himself as one of few players to set the bar as to what being at Arizona State means. His passion on and off the field paved the way in both his and the overall play of the defense during his time at ASU.

Linebacker Darien Butler

Butler quickly rose up draft boards thanks to a phenomenal senior season that featured strong appearances in both run support and dropping back into coverage, as Butler snagged three interceptions and six total defended passes. For the majority of the season, Butler was the playmaker in the interior of ASU's front seven.

Defensive lineman D.J. Davidson

When fellow defensive lineman Jermayne Lole went down for the season before Arizona State's first game, it was Davidson who stepped up in a major way. Davidson's ability to both pressure the quarterback with his pure strength and clog running lanes for linebackers to find running backs was perhaps unseen by many, but he should shine in the bright lights of Las Vegas.

Previous Sun Devils in the East-West Shrine Bowl

Since 2010, 12 Arizona State Sun Devils have played in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The player's positions are as noted on the official rosters with the year they played following in parentheses.

C Cohl Cabral (2020), T Evan Goodman (2017), CB Lloyd Carrington (2016), LB Antonio Longino (2016), G Vi Teofilo (2016), QB Taylor Kelly (2015), S Alden Darby (2014), S Keelan Johnson (2013), P Josh Hubner (2013), P Trevor Hankins (2011), RB Dimitri Nance (2010), LB Dexter Davis (2010).

This article will be updated if any further Sun Devils commit to the game.