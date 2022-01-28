Wren, Aiyuk Represent Arizona State on Conference Championship Weekend

The Arizona State Sun Devils will have two of their own fighting for a chance to play in the Super Bowl come Sunday.

The Arizona State Sun Devils entered the NFL playoffs with seven of their alumni fighting for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

Now, just two remain, with one playing in each conference.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Renell Wren will be the lone Sun Devil fighting for AFC supremacy.

The Bengals have gone on quite a run, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans in dramatic fashion on their way to the AFC Championship on Sunday.

Now, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs stand in the way of Cincinnati's first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

Wren, still a role player, has played only 41 snaps this season, and likely won't be a factor in stopping Kansas City's potent offense Sunday afternoon.

However, the former Arizona State defensive lineman has spent has third season with the Bengals, and did his part in helping turn the culture around to where they are now: 60 minutes from playing for a Lombardi Trophy.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas Chiefs will square off on Sunday at 1 p.m. Arizona time. The game will be televised on CBS.

As for the NFC, former ASU star receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been incredibly efficient when his number has been called for the San Francisco 49ers.

Aiyuk, playing behind weapons such as George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, caught 56 passes for 826 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season. The former Sun Devil played in 96% of the snaps during San Francisco's 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Saturday.

Whether through the air or on the ground, Aiyuk's proven capable of doing damage when given the opportunity. In terms of third options, you won't find many better across the league.

The 49ers aim for their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons, with the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams standing in the way.

The 49ers and Rams are the second of two meetings on Sunday, and will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time. The broadcast can be found on FOX.