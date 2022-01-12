Wyoming RB Xazavian Valladay Transfers to Arizona State

The Sun Devils, losing two top rushers out of the backfield moving into 2022, got some relief on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday evening, the Arizona State Sun Devils gained their fourth commitment through the transfer portal, as Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay announced via his social media the decision to commit to Arizona State.

Valladay averaged over five yards per carry in 2021, leading Wyoming in rushing 1,070 yards on 209 attempts and scoring six times as a rusher. Valladay also reeled in 23 passes for 233 yards as a receiver.

The Sun Devils, losing running backs Rachaad White (NFL Draft) and DeaMonte Trayanum (transfer portal) look to welcome the talents of Valladay to a backfield that will already possess Daniyel Ngata and incoming four-star recruit Tevin White for 2022.

Valladay, standing at six feet and weighing nearly 200 pounds, arrives to Arizona State with only three years accrued toward his playing status, redshirting his freshman season at Wyoming in 2017 and 2020 not counting toward his status due to COVID.

Valladay had over 600 carries during his time at Wyoming, hitting over 1,000 yards in two of the four seasons played. He arrives as a senior, and can play immediately.

Valladay joins tight end Messiah Swinson, linebacker Rodney Groce and safety Derrick Smith as incoming transfers for the Sun Devils next season.

Arizona State, molding their offensive identity to establishing the run, look to keep their prominent rushing prowess churning next season despite losses in the running back stable and offensive line.

With quarterback Jayden Daniels returning and much of ASU's receiving corps doing the same, it will be interesting to see how different the rushing attack looks with new blood ready to take over.