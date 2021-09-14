September 14, 2021
Podcast: Takeaways From Arizona State's 37-10 Victory over UNLV

The AllSunDevils crew joined forces on the latest AllSunDevils podcast to discuss Arizona State's win over UNLV.
Author:

For the Arizona State Sun Devils, life is pretty sweet at the moment. ASU entered the UNLV game undefeated, and remained so after defeating the Rebels 37-10 without a handful of key contributors. 

The Sun Devils' defense once again stepped up to the plate when it mattered most, holding UNLV to no points and 14 yards in the second half. 

It was all about adjustments for head coach Herm Edwards heading into the break.

“We started to play a lot of man-to-man on the back end, and we just felt like we could get to the quarterback, if we brought in another element to the rush, and we were able to do that," said Edwards following the game. 

"I thought for the most part, what we ended up doing, especially when he was running that dive, the quarterback was taking it from the back and running it. We had to make sure we knew our assignments, and once that got done, we played pretty well.”

As the team shifts their focus towards BYU next week, the crew at AllSunDevils broke down their takeaways from the UNLV matchup. 

