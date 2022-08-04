Arizona State University Boosters Announce Creation of NIL Collective: 'Sun Angel Collective'

Arizona State University sports have taken quite a hit over the last calendar year with a seemingly countless number of transfers from the university. The thing that a lot of them had in common? NIL opportunities; something that ASU had not previously had a collective for up until recently.

On Aug. 2, the university announced the creation of its official NIL collective, appropriately named the Sun Angel Collective.

With the creation of the Sun Angel Collective, student-athletes now have the opportunity to earn more support through the use of their name, image, and likeness (NIL). This was something not previously established within the university and has been linked to several student-athletes' respective decisions to transfer out of their respective sports programs in favor of schools with NIL collectives established.

The Sun Angel Collective has been filed as a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity. The collective will receive donations from a variety of outlets such as businesses, boosters, and non-profit organizations. Through these donations, the Sun Devils student-athletes will be allowed to match with these donors and market the organizations they choose.

This collective was formed by Arizona State University boosters, including Jeff Burg who will be the president of the Sun Angel Collective.

"We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to support our student-athletes while at the same time helping out local area non-profits. The collective offers fans, donors, and brands the opportunity to engage with our student-athletes in new ways, whether they want to contribute $10 or $10,000,000," stated Burg in the release of the news.

The Sun Angel Collective will also offer unique monthly subscriptions to supporters with incentives including athlete meet-and-greet events.

The creation of this NIL collective for Arizona State University could have a huge impact on its sports programs, of which the university has plenty including both football and basketball. With an opportunity for student-athletes to market their name, image, and likeness available to them at ASU, the university could see a very positive effect occur in the form of more commitments and fewer transfers for the purposes of NIL.