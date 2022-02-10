Coyotes, ASU Agree to Multi-Year Deal to Share New Arena

On Thursday, the Arizona Coyotes announced their new home (for the foreseeable future) would be in ASU's new multi-purpose arena.

It was only a matter of time.

The bad blood between the Arizona Coyotes and the city of Glendale reached a point of no return, with the professional hockey franchise announcing Thursday their new digs for the next few seasons in Arizona State's new multi-purpose arena, which is still under construction.

"We are thrilled that we have arranged to play our home games in Arizona State University's new multi-purpose arena starting next season," said Coyotes President & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez in a statement.

"This will be an incredible, intimate and exciting fan experience in a state-of-the-art new arena in a fantastic location in the heart of Tempe. We are very grateful to Dr. Crow, the ASU Administration, ASU Athletic Department, and the Arizona Board of Regents for agreeing to provide us with this temporary arena solution for our team as we continue our efforts to secure a long-term home for the Coyotes in the Valley."

The Coyotes will continue to play at Gila River Arena through the rest of the season, with their lease expiring on Jun. 30.

"The National Hockey League thanks Arizona State University for its support of the Coyotes during this transition period and for what will be just its latest major commitment to growing our game in the Valley," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

"Having made the full-time transition to Division I just seven years ago, ASU hockey already has an NCAA Tournament appearance to its credit and now is moving into a new, state-of-the-art facility. Hockey is thriving in Tempe, and we are delighted that the Coyotes' passionate fans will get to experience ASU's on-campus energy while the Club's new arena is being built."

The Coyotes signed a deal to play the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 NHL seasons with an additional option for the 2025-26 season in Tempe. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to be finished by early fall of this year.

Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports the Coyotes will pay all associated costs for the annex, as well as the full cost of the term of their lease at the arena, up front. Arizona State University will assume no risk.

Morgan also says ASU retains naming and sponsorship rights other than game-day revenue, which will go to the Coyotes.