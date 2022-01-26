Former ASU Sun Devil Barry Bonds Again Misses Hall of Fame Opportunity

The former Arizona State, Pittsburgh and San Francisco home run machine was again not voted into Cooperstown.

Approaching his tenth and final year on the ballot to enter baseball immortality, former Arizona State Sun Devil Barry Bonds needed 75% of votes from Hall of Fame Baseball Writers' Association of America voters to put him in Cooperstown for the rest of time.

His last chance is now gone after Major League Baseball announced David Ortiz was the lone inductee into the most recent voting for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Ortiz, who oddly enough was linked to PED's during the later stages of his playing time in Boston, gained 77.9% of votes.

Bonds, along with pitchers Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling, will have another opportunity to get in via the "Today's Game Ballot" for next year's process, which does not hinge on the votes of the BBWAA but rather players, executives and media who are charged with evaluating overlooked candidates.

The Today's Game committee is next scheduled to meet during the 2022 winter meetings in a few months.

Bonds finished his ten-year eligibility with 66% of voters in favor of him being inducted.

Bonds, considered one of the best hitters of all time, holds the following records in the MLB: 762 career home runs; 73 home runs (single season); 2,558 career bases on balls; 232 bases on balls, single season; .609 on-base percentage, single season; .863 slugging percentage, single season.

Bonds also holds the following accolades: 14× All-Star (1990, 1992–1998, 2000–2004, 2007); 7× NL MVP (1990, 1992, 1993, 2001–2004); 8× Gold Glove Award (1990–1994, 1996–1998); 12× Silver Slugger Award (1990–1994, 1996, 1997, 2000–2004); 3× NL Hank Aaron Award (2001, 2002, 2004); 2× NL batting champion (2002, 2004); 2× NL home run leader (1993, 2001); NL RBI leader (1993); San Francisco Giants No. 25 retired; San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame.

Before Bonds was hammering baseballs at the professional level, he spent his college years at Arizona State, where he hit a career .347 with 45 home runs and 175 runs batted in. In 1984 he batted .360 and had 30 stolen bases. In 1985, he hit 23 home runs with 66 RBIs and a .368 batting average.

Bonds was named as a Sporting News All-American selection in 1985. He also tied the NCAA record with seven consecutive hits in the College World Series as sophomore, and was named to All-Time College World Series Team in 1996.

Bonds made his debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1986 and spent seven seasons with the team prior to joining the Giants. Bonds retired following the 2007 season and finished with the second-highest WAR (wins above replacement) in baseball history, trailing only Babe Ruth.

Bonds' legacy as a baseball player has been a heavy topic of debate thanks to his links with steroid use, as well as Schilling, Clemens and other players linked to PED's including Sammy Sosa.

Those discussions, sure to still be heated, will now continue when Bonds' name is brought up in conversation. Thanks to the Today's Game ballot, we haven't seen the door closed on Bonds' possible entrance into Cooperstown.

However, the current collection of baseball writers/voters have made it very clear the dark cloud of performance-enhancing drugs won't be removed from Bonds' image despite the obvious talent.