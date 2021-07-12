Former Sun Devil Desirae Krawczyk Wins Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Title

Make room for more trophies in the cabinet.

On Sunday, women's tennis player and former Arizona State Sun Devil Desirae Krawczyk secured a mixed-doubles title at Wimbledon with her partner Neal Skupski. The victory, coming over the duo of Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart, was won by a score of 6-2, 7-6 (1). Per BBC, they broke twice in the opening set, which only lasted 28 minutes. Dart and Salisbury were also two points away from forcing a deciding set, before Skupski/Krawczyk dominated the second-set tie-break.

Krawczyk now has won back-to-back Grand Slam titles after winning the French Open in June, with Krawczyk also achieving a third Grand Slam final appearance within a year after making the 2020 French Open in women's doubles. Skupski also played alongside Krawczyk during her most recent French Open victory.

Now, Krawczyk looks to complete a third straight Grand Slam victory at the U.S. Open on Aug. 30.

Krawczyk's dominance on the court is nothing new for Arizona State fans, as she went 97-43 in singles and 75-31 in doubles during her time in Tempe. Krawczyk graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a Bachelor's of Science in Family and Human Development.

“I just can’t believe it; I’m just shocked,” said Krawczyk after the match per Wimbledon.com. “I never imagined I would win back-to-back Grand Slam mixed titles. It’s just incredible.”

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils.