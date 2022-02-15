These ASU/Kachina Hockey Concept Jerseys are Must-Adds

ASU typically has the top uniforms in any sport, especially in hockey. Yet a recently inspired concept with the Coyotes would put the Sun Devils over the top.

In sports, there's really no such thing as a guarantee.

That's been amplified in a COVID-impacted world, and especially in the sport of hockey, where the puck can bounce in any direction and centimeters can determine a winner or loser.

Guarantees don't exist off the ice, either.

Just ask the Arizona Coyotes, who recently agreed to play in Arizona State's soon-to-be multi-purpose arena beginning next season after dramatic legal issues with the city of Glendale forced them out of Gila River Arena.

Thus, a partnership between the Coyotes and ASU was formed.

The Coyotes are known for having some of the best jerseys in the league, especially when it comes to their beloved "Kachina" logo that recently made the transition from throwback to primary logo this season.

When it comes to fashion, Arizona State's unique combination of maroon and gold have provided quite the eye candy for the team in recent years.

However, with the Sun Devils and Coyotes set to share the same arena for the next few seasons, ideas have been tossed around on hypothetical sweaters for ASU.

Let's just say, these need to switch from imaginary to reality fairly quickly thanks to a Sparky/Kachina mesh that works too well.

We're unsure of who originally designed these, but they need a raise. These jerseys not only would become the immediate best in the country (and might even make ASU automatic qualifiers for the Frozen Four) but would sell thousands upon thousands upon arrival.

Let's make sure the right people see this.