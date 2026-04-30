Why Arkansas-Ole Miss Series Could Flip SEC Race

There's a reason Dave Van Horn and Mike Bianco have been doing this for a combined four-plus decades in the Southeastern Conference.

They don't panic. No need for posturing or overly-wordy press conferences.

Pretending May baseball in the SEC is anything less than what it is would be a waste of time. It's always just been a month where every result echoes into June and beyond.

The No. 22 Razorbacks are set to host No. 18 Ole Miss in a three-game series starting Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Both teams bring an 11-10 conference record and are tied for sixth place in the SEC standings heading into the final three weekends of the regular season.

That's not a series you breeze through. That's one you circle on the calendar in February and revisit in April when the math gets real. Now it's as real as it gets.

Van Horn is in his 24th season guiding the Hogs and he's seen every version of this rivalry. He's faced Ole Miss more than any other program during his time at Arkansas, a total of 83 times.

There aren't many secrets left between these two programs and that familiarity cuts both ways.

"We know what their tendencies are," Van Horn said. "We know Ole Miss. We know all their players. We recruit against them all the time. We just seem to be on a lot of the same kids. So a lot of familiarity, I guess so to speak and I'm sure they feel the same way about us."

That's the kind of assessment you only get from coaches who've studied each other for years. Bianco's been at Ole Miss since 2001.

Van Horn and Bianco rank first and tied for second, respectively, among the longest-tenured current SEC head coaches. A big part of it is they've been there long enough to put up those kinds of numbers.

When they shake hands at home plate before the first pitch, it's less of an introduction and more of a chess match between two minds who've already read each other's playbook.

Ole Miss Rebels coach Mike Bianco wasks off the mound after a pitching change against Mississippi State in the Governor's Cub on Tuesday night. | Andy Hodges-HottyToddy.com

Stakes Clear on Both Sides

For the Razorbacks, this series is about more than just one weekend.

Arkansas comes carries a 30-16 overall record while a single win keeps them above water in SEC play. The Razorbacks haven't had the smoothest conference run this season, but they've kept themselves in the postseason conversation.

Van Horn's 1,518 career wins are second most among all active Division I head coaches and he's one of only five in the sport's history with 300 or more SEC wins.

That experience matters when the margin for error shrinks in May. The Hogs haven't gotten here by accident. They've gotten here because Van Horn knows how to manage a roster, manage a rotation and manage a moment.

What makes this match-up so compelling is Arkansas and Ole Miss aren't mirror images of each other. They are nearly identical blueprints for how to build an SEC baseball program.

Both staffs can generate strikeouts and both line-ups can pile on runs in a hurry. When the pitching is working and the bats are hot, games between these two become entertainments.

When either one goes sideways, the score gets lopsided fast. When both go wrong on the same night, it's the kind of game from which neither coach wants to ride home.

Razorbacks Camden Kozeal against UAPB | Arkansas Communications

Arkansas Has Tools to Win

Junior shortstop Camden Kozeal has been one of Arkansas's most consistent performers recently, slashing .333 with four runs, six hits, two doubles and two home runs across the Missouri State and Missouri series.

Kozeal's the kind of player who shows up when the schedule tightens — not because he forces it, but because he's built his game around those situations.

Multiple-hit games have been a calling card for this Arkansas line-up, with Kozeal leading the team with 16 such performances, followed closely by Maika Niu and Ryder Helfrick with 14 each.

That kind of line-up depth is exactly what Van Horn needs when Ole Miss's staff throws different arm angles and pitch types at the Razorbacks across a three-game series.

The Hogs' bullpen has quietly been one of the steadier units in the SEC down the stretch. Against Northwestern State Wednesday, Arkansas's relievers allowed three hits, struck out five and faced only four batters above the minimum over seven innings.

The Razorbacks didn't issue a single walk, something they hadn't done since a win at Auburn back on April 3.

If that version of the pen shows up against the Rebels this weekend, the Hogs can control games even when the starter struggles.

"They came out swinging it pretty good," Van Horn said about his bullpen's recent form. "It seemed like everybody we brought in just did a tremendous job."

History Looms Large

This rivalry hasn't just produced good regular season baseball. It's produced postseason eliminations that both fan bases still talk about.

The Razorbacks bounced Ole Miss at the Fayetteville Super Regional in 2019 and the Rebels returned the favor by eliminating Arkansas in the College World Series semifinals in 2022.

The all-time series sits at 59-53 in Arkansas's favor.

Last season, the Razorbacks got the better of the Rebels again when it counted most.

Arkansas faced Ole Miss in the Super Regional round at Fayetteville, rolling in Game 1 by an 11-2 margin. After dropping Game 2, the Hogs came out swinging early in Game 3 and finished off the Rebels to clinch a berth at the College World Series.

That's the kind of series memory both programs carry into every subsequent match-up.

There was also the March 2025 series in Oxford, where the Hogs showed exactly what they're capable of offensively.

In Game 2 at Swayze Field, Charles Davalan, Wehiwa Aloy and Kuhio Aloy hit back-to-back-to-back home runs as part of an eight-run fifth inning and Arkansas pulled away for a 12-3 win.

That's the kind of crooked-number inning Van Horn's line-ups have made their trademark, not necessarily by design, but by having enough bats in the order that one rally can snowball into something the other team simply can't recover from.

What Baum-Walker Brings to the Table

There's another factor worth mentioning when the Rebels come to Fayetteville and that's the ballpark itself.

Baum-Walker Stadium is among the premier venues in college baseball and the crowd that shows up for an Ole Miss series on a Friday night in May doesn't come quietly.

That environment puts pressure on road teams in ways that don't show up in box scores.

The stadium holds 11,749 fans and has been home to the Razorbacks since 1996. Van Horn has made it a fortress over 24 seasons and the Hogs play differently when those stands are full and loud.

Sunday's series finale is slated to air on SEC Network at 2 p.m., meaning this series gets national exposure at exactly the moment it matters most for seeding purposes.

Van Horn doesn't need to remind his players what this weekend represents.

The standings tell the story plainly enough. Arkansas is tied with Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Florida for sixth place in the SEC with three weekends remaining.

There's no room to give away a series at home.

Bianco knows that. Van Horn knows that.

After 83 meetings between these two programs, they probably both know how it's going to feel when that first pitch crosses the plate Friday night in Fayetteville.

The question is which team's pitching and hitting decide to show up together.

When they do, this series won't just be a good one. It'll be the kind that defines seasons.

Hogs Feed: