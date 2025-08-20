Arkansas hoping for Week 1 repeat to allow players to get valuable reps
Arkansas is now just over 10 days away from the season opener against Alabama A&M. No game is ever won before it starts.
Arkansas had a similar opponent in Arkansas-Pine Bluff to start 2024 and won the game comfortably 70-0. The offense scored touchdowns on all 10 offensive possessions.
The Razorbacks would have won by even more had teams not mutually agreed to shorten the second half quarters to 10 minutes.
Hogs oach Sam Pittman was also pleased postgame that the Hogs were able to play 83 of the 92 players that went on the team with the trip, including KJ Jackson, who was the third string quarterback at the time. Jackson went 4-for-4 for 59 yards in his only college action to date.
Jackson is now the second-string quarterback, making his role on the team far more prominent. He becomes the signal caller should starter Taylen Green's helmet fall off for a play.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is hoping that the scoreboard will allow for the Razorbacks to employ a similar path to allow Jackson to get even more valuable experience.
Green did not play in the second half against UAPB in 2024.
"The way I've always looked at these games is that we have to be mature enough to understand that we need to go out and execute [and] score points and work to score every single time we have the ball," Petrino said. "[It will] allow our depth to get into the game."
Former backup Malachi Singleton, who transferred to Purdue in the offseason, gained worthwhile experience against UAPB.
That played a role in his comfort level when he was suddenly thrown into action in a critical moment after Green suffered a knee injury against No. 4 Tennessee.
"He [Singleton] got on the field," Petrino said. "I knew exactly what we were going to do with them, and he executed and did a good job, and it certainly gave him confidence the next time that he jogged out on the field [against Tennessee].
Singleton led the Hogs on a four-play, 59 yard drive that culminated in a 11-yard quarterback run for the game-winning touchdown.
Petrino already believes that Jackson would be ready for game action if he was needed in a pinch, but more reps for someone who is still a redshirt freshman could prove invaluable either this year or next year following Green's departure.
"He's the one that wants to answer the question first in every meeting," Petrino said. "It's just continue to learn what he does well, what he doesn't do well. We'll keep working on what he doesn't do well, but we've got to have the package ready and know exactly what we would go to if he had to jump in the game."
Alabama A&M and Arkansas kickoff the season opener from Razorback Stadium 3:15 p.m. Aug. 30.. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Fans can also listen to the game on the Razorback Sports Network on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.