Arkansas To Face Another Backup QB With Nothing To Lose In Tulsa's Dexter Williams II

FAYETTEVILLE — Playing against a backup quarterbacks is a welcome sight for most college football teams, but it's turned into more of a punchline for Arkansas over the years.

No matter the opponent or year, backup QBs always seem to have a field day against the Arkansas defense.

Lest we forget that Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss, who has blossomed into one of the best players in college football over the past year, received his first Division I start against the Razorbacks last year in Oxford.

The Ferris State product went 21-of-29 passing for 353 yards and a touchdown while adding 62 yards and two scores on the ground.

Razorback fans will also remember Texas A&M backup QB Max Johnson beating the Razorbacks in both 2022 and 2023, as well as wide receiver turned QB Lynn Bowden Jr. shredding the Hogs on the ground for Kentucky back in 2019.

Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorback at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plenty of other examples of Arkansas' defense playing poorly against backup QBs exist, and it's why, even with a new regime led by head coach Ryan Silverfield and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, Razorback fans likely weren't all that encouraged when they learned Monday that Tulsa starting QB Baylor Hayes will not play on Saturday.

Backup QB Dexter Williams, who started in the Golden Hurricane's win over East Texas A&M last Saturday, will get the start for a second straight week in place of Baylor Hayes.

Williams completed 14-of-26 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns against East Texas A&M, and while he didn't do much in the run game, Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb said Tulsa would "need to run him" against the Razorbacks.

Stopping Williams in the run game, especially when he scrambles as Georgia QB Gunner Stockton often did against the Hogs, will be a point of emphasis.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw celebrates following made tackle during 2025 season. | Bradley Shaw, Instagram

"The backup that came in last week is a really athletic kid," Roberts said of Williams on Tuesday. "He’s been around a while. He’s got a really talented arm and he did some improvising [Saturday], obviously made some really nice plays. And he’s athletic, he can run.

"So I don’t know how much quarterback designed runs we’ll see with him if the other guy’s hurt, but obviously he’s got some juice to him, too. He’s athletic, he’s a dual-threat guy."

Stockton ran for 97 yards against Arkansas and would've crossed the century mark if not for sacks. Utah QB Devon Dampier, meanwhile, had 49 rushing yards and two rushing TDs against the Razorbacks.

Williams struggled to consistently complete passes in his first start, but with that experience under his belt and his team coming to Fayetteville with nothing to lose, stopping him and the Golden Hurricane offense won't be a simple task for Arkansas.

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