Biggest Winners From Razorbacks' Second Scrimmage of Fall Camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield mentioned Sunday evening that he hasn't filled out a true depth chart yet for his players.

"I think they have a general idea, but I I constantly want them to to feel like, hey, no, there's no true depth chart," Silverfield said. "There's been some guys that probably know, 'Hey, I'm probably starting here.'"

In a way, the Razorbacks' first-year coach seemed a bit aggravated at some of the more experienced players on his roster. He went out on a limb to challenge them during his post-scrimmage press confernce.

"We're still looking at some of the other wide receiver positions. I think we're solidified at the offensive line," Silverfield continued. "Some of the defensive linemen are are rotating more. So, we have some starters that need to get it in gear or they won't start game one and and that's okay.

"Some guys that have played a lot of college football may not be starters for game one. And that's my decision. [A decision] that [our coaching staff] will have to make if they're not ready to play."

Here are a few players who have solidified their positioning as starters at least for game one of the 2026 season.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) runs after a catch during a passing drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Marshall, CJ Brown

If there are going to be a couple of wide receivers who standout among the rest this fall it's going to be Marshall and Brown.

Marshall, the transfer from Boise State started to scratch the surface of what he is capable of doing last season with the Broncos. But appears to have refined his abilities as a big play threat throughout fall camp.

The 6-foot-3, 215 pound fifth-year senior caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jackson and another 25-yard reception from backup quarterback AJ Hill. That production followed a huge first scrimmage last Sunday where he caught over 130 yards and a touchdown.

For Brown, he caught passes of 12,15 and 29-yards Saturday night, and has proven to be a complimentary option to Marshall in the passing game.

"It's honestly awesome how many weapons we have in that room," Jackson said on Sunday. "Every guy in that room I've seen make a lot of plays fall camp. Chris, he's a monster, a dog. And CJ, that two-minute drive, I think I connected with him four or five times and he ended up scoring a touchdown on that drive.

"I love to see it from [Brown]. That's my guy and he's going to have a great year along with Chris and along with everybody else in that room."

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown in spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Nickels Worth Much More

Between the Razorbacks' top two STAR's (nickelbacks) Khmori House and Carter Stoutmire, the duo picked off a total of three passes.

While he was asked for his thoughts about the big play, he contributed the effort to his whole defensive unit for wanting to improve from last week.

"We came more focused than last scrimmage," House said Sunday evening. "We had an emphasis on no explosive plays. Our offense is good, so they are going to have their good plays with two good quarterbacks, so they going they're going to dial things up. But I think overall, we came ready to play. We did better than last scrimmage. There's a lot of things we got to correct, but it was a good day."

Coach Ryan Silverfield said he wants to limit the amount of explosive plays allowed, but the most important aspect is points per game allowed. However, the mistakes on the back end must be avoided if Arkansas has any hope of turning things around this season.

"We're coming along pretty well but there's going to be mistakes all across the board through fall camp," House continued. "That's at every position. We all have faith in one another, our coaches and everybody on the defensive staff to correct the mistakes and correct the small things and that's going to get fixed.

"Mistakes are good during practice. You want to have mistakes so we can go and correct them on Saturday. We are just putting one foot in front of the other and trying to stack days."

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Khmori House (6) celebrates after breaking up a pass play during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steven Soles

One transfer who appears to be making his way to a starting role for Week One is Soles, who has been battling rising junior Charlie Collins.

"Steven Soles has done a really nice job at the [JACK] position," Silverfield said. "He has kind of almost separated himself, probably as a starter there...Soles at that jack position has done a really nice job."

While there were no unofficial shared about the JACK position from Saturday's scrimmage, but Soles track record when it comes to his pressure percentage at Kentucky speak for itself.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive line coach Kynjee' Cotton during spring practice drills. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Antonio Sandel-Bascomb

The junior college transfer had a sack in Sunday's scrimmage, and depth at defensive line has been a major point of emphasis for Silverfield. He recorded a sack and appears to have emerged as a rotational piece at defensive end.

"Antonio Sandell Bascom is a name that I haven't mentioned who may have the opportunity to get into the rotation," Silverfield said. "And there's a mix of guys. Obviously, we need to figure out who our five guys who can get in there. Maybe six and but you've seen them step up and we got to see some different guys make plays last night."

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