Can Arkansas Reach a Bowl Game in Ryan Silverfield's First Season?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Reaching the mountaintop in college football includes fighting through the adversity that a season might spring upon a team.

In Arkansas' case, they are being presented as a program that'll have to fight internal obstacles in order to reach bowl eligibility this fall.

Whether those who voted Arkansas dead last, by nearly 300 votes at that, took results from last season, the ongoing quarterback battle or the uncertainty of a roster full of 80 new faces, the Razorbacks may surely not have that tall of a hill to climb.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown breaking a tackle against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

The Team

Looking up and down the roster new coach Ryan Silverfield has in place, he stitched things together with a combination of transfer portal acqusitions and a group of talented freshmen who could make an impact right away.

There has never been as much talent available in the portal like there was in the offseason and the Arkansas coaching staff made sure to perform thorough evaluations of each player and even took a handful of guys who entered college with 4-star, top-100 skillsets, but haven't quite figured out how to find their way to the field to this point in their careers.

This roster has layers to it. Looking at how this team is layered, there are a pair of highly touted quarterbacks in place, a deep running back room, and a group of pass catchers capable of making plays in space.

The offensive line has a chance to be very special, considering Kobe Branham, Caden Kitler, Malachi Breeland and Bryant Williams each have the prerequisite experience required to be standouts in the SEC.

Defensively, Arkansas hasn't fielded a line as deep with recruiting starnpower that defensive coordinator Ron Roberts will trot out there this fall. From a core nucleus of Quincy Rhodes, Hunter Osborne and David Oke to underclassmen Arkansas finally has SEC-sized depth along both lines of scrimmage. That's something the Razorbacks simply haven't had during most of the past decade.

Behind them are restructured positions at linebacker and secondary injected with playmakers who have excelled at several different places, and graded out well as defenders.

That has to count for something when it comes to changing the culture.

Surrounding returnees with guys who have won elsewhere should matter when it comes to turning the Razorbacks around quickly. Not by becoming SEC contenders, but just being bowl eligible and showing promise for the future will be enough.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks over the field during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Schedule

Outside of four difficult conference games against the likes of Georiga, Texas A&M, Texas and LSU, this is probably a best case scenario when it comes to getting off on the right foot.

If the Razorbacks can go on the road and knock off a top-25 Utah team expected to compete for a Big 12 Championship in Year One under new coach Morgan Scalley, that momentum can carry this team for awhile.

A five game stretch of Tennessee (home), Vanderbilt (road), Missouri (home), Auburn (road), and South Carolina (home) is likely the best case scenario for someone a coach wanting to string together wins after a probable 3-2 start.

Knowing how much deeper this team is compared to year's past, having a coach with unwaivering confidence and a group of players hungry to win and prove everyone wrong, this Razorbacks team could be a dangerous one.

Imagine this team playing with house money after winning 7-8 games going into the final two weekends of the regular season. It's plausible.

Is that win total worth going on a limb and predicting? Probably not. But it's definitely not out of the realm of possibility.

Arkansas defensive back Jahiem Johnson celebrates following a defensive stop during the Razorbacks' Red-White Spring Game. | Jahiem Johnson, Instagra

The Mentality

This group of players have heard the doubt. They've likely read all about it. It's simply hard to ignore, especially when anyone with a smartphone wants to spout negativity on social media while hiding behind an anonymous account.

There are more than 80 new players on this Arkansas roster, that all they've heard is how bad of a program this is. How their coach doesn't have aura or never won a conference title in six seasons at Memphis.

This is a team that is likely more mentally prepared to battle than many of the ones that have stepped on the grass of Frank Broyles Field in half a decade.

Talking season is almost over, and there's a case to be had that the Razorbacks aren't as far off from making a bowl game in 2026 than most are willing to suggest.

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