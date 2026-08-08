Decision To Come To Arkansas Was a 'No-Brainer' for Max Gilbert

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas likely wasn't one of Max Gilbert's favorite places when Arkansas beat No. 4 Tennessee 19-14 on Oct. 5, 2024, inside Razorback Stadium.

At the time, Gilbert was a member of the Tennessee team that was shocked by the Hogs in Fayetteville, though UT got its revenge in Knoxville a year later.

However, when Gilbert, a Memphis native, got the call from newly minted Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield asking if he wanted to come to UA, the decision to head to northwest Arkansas was an easy one.

Tennessee place kicker Max Gilbert (90) during warm-ups at a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Personally, I love it here," Gilbert said Friday. "I had a really good connection with Coach Silverfield out of high school being from Memphis, Tennessee. Once I figured out I was going to hit the portal, it was a no-brainer once he hit me up. I love it here. Love the fan base, love the state. Really couldn't ask for a more beautiful area than Fayetteville, Arkansas."

Gilbert, who went 34-45 on field goals and 118-118 on PATs during his two years in Knoxville, has the fourth-highest field goal percentage (75.6 percent) of any Tennessee kicker who attempted at least 10 FGs in their UT tenure. His 34 made field goals ranks 10th all time, and only one other Vol has made more PATs than Gilbert.

The senior has made strides this summer under Silverfield and special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford, who spoke highly of Gilbert on Thursday.

"I think since I've been here, the mental aspect of the game has definitely improved," Gilbert said. "Not that that was a struggle in the past, but I think Coach Tillman (assistant special teams coordinator) working with the specialists — we do a program called 'For The Win.'

"Every single week, he goes over mental aspects, whether it's self-talk, or your pre-snap routine and how we can get better every day. Having someone like Coach Tillman in the room has been an unbelievable resource, because he was a former college kicker. Being in those environments, he knows what it's like. Most places in college, you don't get someone who's your coach who has played at that level, been a kicker and knows what it's like. The mental aspect has been a huge area I've grown in."

It's long kicks where Gilbert's game appears to need the most improvement. He's 21-24 in his collegiate career on field goals from 20-39 yards but only 13-21 on kicks of 40-plus yards.

If he keeps up his consistency on shorter kicks and improves from long-range, the kicker position could once again be a weapon, and a potent one that that, for the Razorbacks.

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