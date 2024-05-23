Former Razorbacks Linebacker Gets Another Shot at Pros, but Not NFL
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool is set to make a return to the professional ranks this spring. The UFL’s Michigan Panthers have been actively signing defenders this week with Pool being the first of two additions.
The Panthers sit No. 2 in the USFL standings with a 6-2 overall record with four straight victories. It’s next game will be a road matchup against the 1-7 Houston Roughnecks Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on FOX.
Pool went undrafted during the 2023 NFL Draft but signed with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent in May 2023. Despite playing well during training camp and preseason games he was waived from the roster.
The Lucas, Texas, native spent five seasons in Fayetteville and earned a spot on the second team All-SEC three straight years from 2020-2022. Pool’s production helped him become the school’s all-time leading tackler at 441 career tackles, passing former great Tony Bua midway through the 2022 season.
The 6-2, 230 pound linebacker accounted for 27.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks and 19 pass breakups and forced one fumble during his career.
Pool was honored with much praise by coach Sam Pittman on Senior Night against Ole Miss in 2022. SEC Network microphones caught the coach telling his beloved player what he meant to him.
“I love you,” Pittman said. “[Pool] did more for me than I ever did for you.”
He committed to Arkansas as a highly regarded 4-star linebacker under former coach Bret Bielema and stayed the course when Chad Morris was fired in 2018. After three consecutive losing seasons, Pool finished his Razorbacks career with two straight winning seasons including a pair of bowl wins on the way out.
HOGS FEED:
