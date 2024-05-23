Needing to fill some depth on defense, the @USFLPanthers have signed former Razorback, LB Bumper Pool.



The 3x second all-SEC player went undrafted in '23 and spent time with the NFL's Panthers.



Welcome to Michigan, Bumper!#UFL #LetsHunt #ProHogs #GoHogs pic.twitter.com/KXtwAw9c9h