Fans Must Watch Wednesday’s Game Against South Carolina Differently
Hoover, Alabama. – Arkansas has little to gain at the SEC Tournament this week, so Dave Van Horn's mid-week approach is the perfect way to handle things.
The goals down in Hoover are simple:
1. Don't get anyone hurt.
2. Find out who might be able to be eat up a lot of innings on the mound in a jam next week.
3. Get Kendall Diggs, Nolan Souza and Ty Wilmsmeyer into some sort of groove at the plate.
It should be noted there is nothing on that list about winning. If it happens, it happens, but there is nothing to be gained from a win at the SEC Tournament other than an additional chance at a national championship ending injury.
If the Hogs get run-ruled by South Carolina Wednesday, but those three hitters go a combined 5-for-9 and someone throws four or five scoreless innings, that is a massive win for the Razorbacks. If Arkansas gets back to Fayetteville without so much as a blister on top of it, consider that ultimate success.
There will still be a national seed and a super regional hosting invite when they get home. Nothing will have changed.
So kick back and enjoy a little early afternoon baseball Hog fans. Just remember to watch it a little differently.
Success won't be found on the scoreboard. It will be buried in the stat sheet and in the training room.
