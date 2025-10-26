Group of 5 coach might be one to keep an eye on for Razorbacks in search
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Memphis Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield is oftentimes an afterthought in coaching carousels.
That's mostly due to him taking over a Memphis program that Justin Fuente resuscitated before Mike Norvell took it to new heights with 12-2 record and Cotton Bowl appearance in 2019.
Silverfield wasn't able to sustain the momentum early on as Tigers coach, going 21-15 in his first three seasons from 2020-2022. Then, something changed with close losses to Missouri, Tulane, and SMU as players were still fighting despite middling finishes in the American Conference.
A victory over Iowa State in the 2023 Liberty Bowl gave the Tigers its first 10-win season since 2019 as Silverfield appeared to turn the corner at Memphis.
Memphis has been a consistent top 25-30 team nationally since 2023 with a 28-6 record, and are in control of its own destiny following a 17-point victory over USF and fellow coaching star Alex Golesh.
One thing Silverfield has going for him is a pedigree, something that might resonate with the Razorbacks.
Like former Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, Silverfield has propped himself up on a career in the trenches with stops in the NFL at Minnesota and Detroit along with several other schools at the FBS level before being hired at Memphis as offensive line coach in 2016.
His program consistently churns out solid rushing attacks, pride in keeping the quarterback upright and a culture built on a winning brand of football.
One of the biggest misconceptions about college football is knowing the territory when it comes to recruiting regionally. In this day and age of ametuer athletics, players will often sign with whichever team offers the most money.
However, it's hard to ignore Silverfield's ties across the South, particularly in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. His time at Memphis has allowed him to build relationships with high school coaches in talent-rich areas that overlap with Arkansas’ recruiting footprint.
That could help the Razorbacks compete more effectively for regional talent, especially in Memphis, a city Arkansas has long tried to tap into.
Program stabilizer
Since taking over Memphis in 2019, Silverfield has maintained a winning record despite staff turnover and the challenges of the transfer portal era.
He’s shown an ability to adapt, bringing in key transfers and adjusting schemes to fit personnel. His flexibility would be crucial at Arkansas, where roster churn and NIL dynamics demand nimble leadership.
The Razorbacks have been witnessed more turnover that most schools not only in the SEC, but nationally as 30 or more players decide to enter the transfer portal each offseason.
That is one issue that constantly hampered Pittman's tenure each seasons as his team had to start from scratch each spring to reteach his system, and instill his culture in each athlete.
Because Silverfield has experienced success at the Group of Five level, Power Conference programs have tapped into the Tigers' roster hoping to raid his team of talent.
Amid constant turnover, Memphis has remained near the top of the American Conference sit 7-1 overall and in contention for another solid bowl invitation.
Consistent culture
Known for being a players coach, Silverfield maintains a player-focused and community-oriented approach to his team, which gives fans a sense of ownership of the team.
His leadership style emphasizes development, accountability, and connection traits that resonate with Arkansas fans who value authenticity and grit.
While Silverfield’s coaching journey mirrors Pittman’s in some ways, both were considered unconventional hires with strong locker room presence and a blue-collar approach. He has figured out ways to be relevant despite constant changes that are over his head.
He isn't waiting around for things to return to a sense of normalcy pre-COVID, he's embraced the new challenges and been rewarded for it.
What's ceiling at Arkansas?
There's a low risk, but high reward in hiring a coach like Silverfield. He may not be the flashiest name on the coaching carousel but he represents a sensible possibility.
He’s led Memphis to multiple bowl games and kept the program competitive in the AAC, but has often dropped games midseason that he shouldn't such as UAB last week with an interim staff in place.
For Arkansas, which is seeking stability and a return to consistent competitiveness, Silverfield offers a steady hand with upside. However, his sustained success translating to Arkansas could be in question since he took over an established G5 program.
Arkansas potentially hiring Ryan Silverfield wouldn’t be considered a headline grabbing move like Calipari's was in basketball. But, it could be a smart one considering his track record at Memphis.
Whether he is a product of an already established program or not is unknown until he decides to leave on his own accord.
His blend of SEC-adjacent experience, offensive expertise, and recruiting savvy makes him a compelling candidate at Arkansas looking to build off a foundation that certainly isn't at ground level.
Coaching carousel chatter
Silverfield won't be just a name to keep tabs on moving forward at Arkansas either with vacancies likely to come up across the country.
Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Oregon State, Stanford are all open right now which Silverfield could be a prime target for.
Openings likely won't stop there as Kentucky, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Maryland, North Carolina and many other schools could be vacant at the end of the season, which might draw interest from the Silverfield camp.