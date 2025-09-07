Handing out grades for Arkansas-Arkansas State first-ever football matchup
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Whether you judge games from an individual-performance standpoint, position groups, entire units (offense, defense, etc.), or the entire team, it was clear on Saturday here at War Memorial Stadium that Arkansas dominated Arkansas State in a 56-14 win.
The Arkansas-v-Arkansas State tilt made in-state college football history because it was the first-ever meeting between the two programs on a football field.
It was also potentially the last time Arkansas will play at War Memorial Stadium after a 220-game presence at the venue spanning back to the late 1940s.
In reality it was a neutral-site game, but technically it counted as a home game for Arkansas, although thousands of A-State fans made their way into WMS to help make up an energized game crowd that was announced at 54,224, which exceeds the published official seating capacity of 54,120.
SEC-member and Fayetteville-based Arkansas (2-0) improved to 154-62-4 all-time at WMS. The Razorbacks defeated in-state Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 70-0, at WMS in their season opener last year.
Sun Belt Conference-member and Jonesboro-based A-State (1-1), which last played at WMS in 2006, dropped to 7-7 all-time in games played there.
• Grade for crowd size and game atmosphere: A+ for both Arkansas and Arkansas State
Arkansas Offense-Arkansas State Defense
Arkansas got another huge outing from senior quarterback Taylen Green, who hit 17-of-26 passes for 239 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions to go with 151 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground on 9 carries.
Green's 64-yard touchdown run was his first rushing score of the season, and it pushed the Razorbacks to a 21-7 advantage with 8:59 left in the first quarter.
Green got great pass protection from his offensive line and running backs, and his receivers were sure-handed throughout the contest.
Although its defense got pummeled for most of the game, credit should be given to ASU's effort and results late in the first quarter and for more of the second quarter as Green struggled some in the passing game. He threw both of his picks in that stretch while also having a couple of his pass attempts batted down by Red Wolves defensive linemen when Green appeared to be telegraphing his intended targets.
Through two games including last week's 52-7 season-opening win over Alabama A&M in Fayetteville, Green is 41-of-57 passing for 561 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions to go with 192 yards and 1 touchdown rushing on 18 carries.
Transfer running back Mike Washington, Jr., once again surpassed 100 scrimmage yards with a single score on minimal touches, finishing with 116 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on only 9 carries.
His 53-yard touchdown sprint capped a 2-play, 75-yard drive just 39 seconds into the game as Arkansas jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
Through two games, Washington has a total of 221 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns (1 rushing and 1 receiving) on a combined total of 20 touches.
Sophomore running back and Benton native Braylen Russell had 5 carries for 25 yards, including a bulldozing 7-yarder into the end zone.
Green's four touchdown passes went to four different receivers on Saturday. The team's leading pass-catcher a week ago, transfer O'Mega Blake, led with 5 receptions for 64 yards and 1 touchdown.
Tight end Rohan Jones had 2 receptions for 74 yards and 1 touchdown, and receivers Raylen Sharpe (37-yarder) and Jalen Brown (16-yarder) each hauled in a touchdown reception.
Backup quarterback KJ Jackson led an 8-play, 99-yard fourth-quarter touchdown drive, capping it off with a 6-yard keeper.
As a team, Arkansas piled up 630 yards of offense with a balanced attack on the ground (321 yards and 4 touchdowns on 11.1 yards per carry) and through the air (309 yards and 4 touchdowns on 20-of-29 passing for 10.7 yards per attempt).
The Razorbacks had 8 explosion plays (a.k.a. plays that gain 20 or more yards) while picking up 29 first downs which included converting 5-of-6 on third-down plays.
Arkansas' two turnovers, the aforementioned Green interceptions, were its first giveaways of the season. Green's first interception likely cost his team points as it came on the first play of the drive after the Hogs' defense gathered an interception and returned it 25 yards to set Arkansas up with first-and-10 at the ASU 30-yard line.
• Arkansas offensive grade: A-
• Arkansas State defensive grade: D
Arkansas Defense-Arkansas State Offense
With only a few exceptions on Saturday, Arkansas was stingy on the defensive side of the ball while Arkansas State sputtered offensively for the majority of the four quarters.
The Razorbacks aggressively penetrated the ASU backfield for 10 tackles for lost yardage, including 4 sacks, as several of the team's defensive leaders stepped up after average or subpar performances a week ago.
The Red Wolves had only one play from scrimmage go for 20 or more yards, and none went for as many as 25 yards.
Veteran returning linebacker Xavian Sorey, Jr., was challenged by his defensive coaches during the week and responded with a team-leading 15 tackles (6 solo), which included 2 tackles for lost yardage counting a half-sack.
He also had a first-quarter interception that he returned 25 yards to set Arkansas up with a first-and-10 at the Red Wolves' 30-yard-line. Sorey made a crushing open-field tackle on a screen pass to help stop ASU after the Red Wolves had crossed midfield for the first time in the game.
Senior transfer defensive back Julian Neal had a huge game, too, recording 11 tackles (5 solo), including a half-tackle for lost yardage, to go with 1 interception and 2 passes defended.
Veteran returning linebacker Stephen Dix, Jr., got in on 10 tackles (5 solo).
Junior defensive end and North Little Rock native Quincy Jones, Jr., had himself an impressive game as well, registering 6 tackles (4 solo), including a game-high 2 sacks. Transfer defensive end and Jacksonville native Phillip Lee recorded 5 tackles (2 solo), including one-and-a-half sacks.
As a team, Arkansas held Arkansas State to only 285 yards of total offense, which is even more impressive when considering the Red Wolves ran 64 plays (compared to only 49 for the Hogs) while possessing the ball for 37:10 of the game clock (compared to only 22:50 for the Hogs).
A-State managed only 132 yards through the air as shifty quarterback Jaylen Raynor was a modest 21-of-33 passing for 125 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions.
Playing without preseason All Sun Belt running back Ja'Quez Cross, who tore knee ligaments in practice earlier this week, the Red Wolves were not much better on the ground, gaining 153 yards on 42 carries (3.6 yards per carry) with no scores.
ASU did author 23 first downs and a respectable 10-of-19 on third down conversions, but the Hogs shut out the Red Wolves on fourth downs (0-of-2).
One of those fourth-down stops was at Arkansas' 1-yard line when the Hogs' defense stuffed ASU running back Kenyon Clay for no gain on 4th-and-goal early in the fourth quarter.
Later in the fourth quarter, the Hogs got another fourth-down win when on a 4th-and-7 play at Arkansas 11-yard-line the Red Wolves were flagged for offensive pass interference on an incomplete pass.
The Razorbacks declined the penalty, gaining possession of the ball with only 30 seconds left in the game.
• Arkansas defensive grade: A
• Arkansas State offensive grade: D
Special Teams
A-State won the special teams battle on Saturday, not that it mattered in affecting the outcome of the game.
With Arkansas leading 14-0 early in the first quarter, ASU redshirt sophomore kick returner Chauncy Cobb fielded a kickoff at his 2-yard-line, started toward the left side of the field, then cut back right while eluding tacklers before running past the Hogs' entire kick coverage team down the right sideline for a 98-yard touchdown return.
A-State punter Jackson Wallace averaged 44.8 yards on four punts, which included a long of 50 yards. Two of his punts were downed inside the Arkansas 20-yard line, including one at the Hogs' 2-yard-line in the first quarter. He also did a good job of punting away from the Hogs' dangerous returner, Kam Shanks.
Red Wolves field goal kicker Clune Van Andel missed a 53-yard attempt in the second quarter that had plenty of distance but was just wide right. It was his only field goal attempt in the game.
The Razorbacks' biggest highlight on special teams was punter Devin Bale's 62-yard blast that flipped the field on a 4th-and-5 play from the Arkansas 9-yard line late in the first quarter. It was Bale's only punt of the game.
Arkansas did not attempt a field goal on Saturday, but freshman Scott Starzyk remained perfect on the season in extra-point attempts as he went 8-of-8 on Saturday.
His lone field goal make, a 53-yarder on his first collegiate attempt a week ago in the aforementioned win over Alabama A&M, has him 1-of-1 on the season in field goals.
Shanks returned one punt for 5 yards before being pushed out of bounds.
Arkansas did not return a kickoff in the game.
• Arkansas special teams grade: C
• Arkansas State special teams grade: A
Mistakes and Miscues
Each team suffered two turnovers, and the total of four giveaways were all interceptions.
ASU also fumbled once, but recovered to maintain possession of the ball. Arkansas did not fumble in the game.
The Red Wolves were better than the Hogs in the penalty battle (6 flags for 56 yards for ASU compared to 9 flags for 74 yards for Arkansas).
However, a 15-yard hands-to-the-face personal foul penalty called on A-State was costly as it negated a Raynor 21-yard-touchdown pass to Hunter Summers. The drive ended with the aforementioned missed field goal by Van Andel.
• Arkansas mistakes and misques grade: C
• Arkansas State mistakes and misques grade: D