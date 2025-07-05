Heisman runner-up had chance to suit up with former teammate last season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's certainly not an offseason without going over hypothetical situations that would have changed the course of a season.
Another what could have been for Arkansas is what might have happened if Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty joined quarterback Taylen Green in Fayetteville.
One NFL Draft analyst went into a deep hole studying what Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green brings to the table for future NFL organizations that he mentioned a sauced nugget.
Arkansas' rushing attack was quite potent through September with Ja'Quinden Jackson leading the way for 472 yards and eight touchdowns. Injuries slowed down a promising season but potentially having a Heisman candidate in the backfield along with him would have been explosive.
Menace out West
Jeanty put on a show for Mountain West Conference fans last season, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns enroute to a runner-up finish in the Heisman Trophy race to Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter.
While some media members and fans might dismiss what Jeanty did for Boise State last season as part of being in a Group of Five league, he was still productive over the course of his career against Power Four opponents.
Jeanty against Power Four
Over three seasons, he recorded 173 carries for 1,041 yards and 13 touchdowns against Power Four competition, but never played against a SEC defense during his storied career.
It's not hard to imagine what Jeanty's production would have looked like if he actually played.
Razorbacks offensive coordinator would have hoarded an embarrassment of riches in his first backfield.
Jeanty's number of rushing attempts would have been taken a hit by 75-100 carries and his yards per attempt might have been closer to 5.5 yards instead of a crisp 6.95 he had this seasons.
Arkansas struggled at points last season in short yardage situations of 1-3 yards, converting on 66% of its third down rushing attempts.
Jeanty himself eclipsed that mark by 10% on his own, converting 21-of-28 third-and-short attempts for first downs.
One area Arkansas could have lights out with its run game was in the redzone. Of the Razorbacks 34 touchdowns, 31 of those came inside its opponents 20 yard line.
Jeanty received 66 attempts inside the 20 with 17 touchdowns which helped Boise State score 47 touchdowns in the redzone, good for No. 3 nationally.
In comparison, Arkansas finished No. 22 nationally with 38 total redzone touchdowns which could have benefitted the Razorbacks had Jeanty's transfer happened.
Now, Arkansas lost a total of six games last season with three of those coming by eight points or less.
His presence in the backfield alone could have flipped losses to Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Missouri with apathy among the Razorbacks fanbase extinguished.
Green's NFL Prospects
Of course, Jeanty didn't join his backfield mate in Fayetteville to become a dominant offensive unit, but Green still managed to display his exceptional athletic ability in the SEC.
His 6-foot-6, 230 pound frame makes him an intriguing NFL propsect but remains to be a surefire quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class either, according to Thor Nystrom.
As a professional prospect, Green is comparable to former Virginia Tech Hokie quarterback Logan Thomas.
The 6-foot-6, 250 pound passer switched to tight end prior to the 2016 season, a move that saved his professional career that was going nowhere.
Thomas' move finally paid off in 2020 when he caught 72 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns for the Washington Commanders.
At least one outlet says Green could potentially develop into a first round pick if he performs well as a redshirt senior.
After posting just a 60.2 PFF passing grade at Boise State in 2023, Green transferred to Arkansas and dramatically improved his efficiency as a passer this past season (79.2 PFF passing grade).- Pro Football Focus
Green is among the most physically gifted quarterbacks in college football at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds with outstanding mobility and arm talent. His 22 big-time throws in 2024 were tied for the ninth most in the Power Four, and his 453 rushing yards after contact were the fifth most.
If he can avoid some of the head-scratching mistakes that still plague his tape (17 turnover-worthy plays in 2024), he can become a potential first-round prospect.
Green experienced an up-and-down campaign during his first season in Fayetteville, finishing with 3,756 yards of total offense which ranks second all-time in a single season at Arkansas behind Ryan Mallett in 2010.
He will be the first one to say last season wasn't good enough either as he struggled with decision making and turnovers at inopportune moments.
With another offseason being tutored by offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, Green is working to get better every day making every rep count.
“Just being really intentional and really urgent in what I do,” Green said of his improvement during the spring. “Every single play and every single rep that I have, whether it’s good or bad, learning from it, and taking diligent notes in the film room.”