Helmet Stickers: Several Razorbacks excite sold-out crowd in Little Rock
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second straight week, the Arkansas Razorbacks were able to take care of its inferior opponent, beating Arkansas State 56-14 in what could be the program's final game at War Memorial Stadium.
The Razorbacks offense put on a clinic against an overwhelmed Red Wolves defense with 17 plays of 15+ yards and 630 yards of total offense.
Taylen Green's Legs
While struggling throughout the middle portion of the game, Green was able to rip through the Red Wolves' defense like a hot knife through butter with 151 rushing yards which includes a 64-yard touchdown.
His day through the air was a bit arrant without going through his progressions quite like he did in Week One against Alabama A&M. Green's two interceptions will keep him without a helmet sticker but his ground performance is worth inclusion.
Xavian Sorey
One week after recording just one tackle, Sorey lived up to his billing as one of the best players on the team with several punishing hits.
The redshirt senior had an excellent day, showing up all over the field finishing with 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack on the day.
His greatest contribution Saturday was cleaning up messes as his teammates continued to struggle with missed tackles.
Sorey left the field early in the fourth quarter with what was referred to as a quadricep bruise, but should be fine going into the Razorbacks SEC opener at Ole Miss next week.
Raylen Sharpe
The Fresno State transfer has been explosive in the slot this season with a couple of long touchdowns on seam routes through the first two games.
Sharpe caught each of his two targets on the evening, including a 37-yard touchdown but his ability to get open will be tested next week against an actual SEC defense like the Rebels that is giving up only 128 yards per gram through the air.
Quincy Rhodes
The Little Rock native was able to put on a show for his hometown Saturday, recording six tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a quarterback hurry.
Pittman wasn't pleased with how his defensive line performed in the season opener and called out the unit personally during his Monday press conference.
Rhodes, along with his friends on the front seven took the challenge of more production personally and were able to force 10 tackles for loss and four sacks as a unit.
On a humorous note, Rhodes allowed his personality to shine just before halftime when the Red Wolves' drive stalled ahead of halftime. He could be seen on the field doing the Dikembe Mutombo finger wiggle, begging Arkansas State to run one more play before the conclusion of the second quarter.
Ian Geffrard
The big man in the middle of Arkansas defense is all of 6-foot-5, 387 pounds and made his presence felt Saturday which will go down as one of the best performances in his young career.
Geffrard finished the game with just two tackles, but was disruptive with several opportunities with 2.5 tackles for loss.
Julian Neal
While Neal didn't have a perfect game in his Arkansas debut against Alabama A&M, he made up for it in Week Two with 11 tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception.
He made back-to-back stops in Arkansas State's second drive in the third quarter to put rest toward any hope of keeping up while down 42-14.
Rohan Jones
The heralded transfer out of Montana State recorded his first touchdown as a Razorback in the third quarter to put an exclamation mark on a fairly productive offensive day.
Jones was able to catch the pass on a short route, but used his speed down the sideline to separate himself from the Arkansas State defense.