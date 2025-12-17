Inside Arkansas’ Top Five 2026 commits: What the Razorbacks are getting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield wrapped up the early national signing period with some promising new pieces in tow, recovering the program from a disatrous 2026 class that ranked in the 80's upon his arrival.
The Razorbacks secured several highly regarded prospects from inside the state's borders who could contribute in key areas on both sides of the ball immediately.
Heading into the new year, the class ranks No. 57 nationally, and No. 15 in the SEC which is just ahead of Kentucky and its new coach, former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.
It's been a decade since Arkansas high schools produced two 4-star defensive linemen in a single class back when 5-star McTelvin Agim (Hope) and 4-star Austin Capps (Star City) signed with the program in 2016.
The only other time this occurred in the modern recruiting era was in 2014 when 4-star, No. 36 ranked prospect Josh Frazier (Springdale Har-Ber) signed with Alabama while No. 108 prospect Bijhon Jackson (El Dorado) signed with the Razorbacks.
Here’s a look at the Top 5 Arkansas football recruits from 247Sports’ rankings, with scouting context, high school production, and projection at the collegiate level.
DL Danny Beale, Cherry Valley
247Sports Composite rating: 94
Rank: No. 119
Size:6-foot-4, 320 pounds
A consensus four-star recruit and the top-rated player in Arkansas’ 2026 class, Beale brings a blend of size and athleticism to the Razorbacks’ defensive front. Beale is ranked among the nation’s top defensive linemen in the cycle at No. 15 nationally and was wanted by nearly every power conference school in the South.
He signed with the Razorbacks after a lengthy pledge to Oklahoma State, but also had offers from Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, North Caroina, Oklahoma, LSU, SMU and many others.
He enjoyed a successful varsity career at Cross County High School in Wynne as a two-way lineman, leading his team to the 2A state finals while earning 2A All-State honors.
As a senior, Beale posted 35 tackles, including three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one interception and six quarterback hurries.
He is very athletic for his size, boasting the ability to chase down skill players to each sideline.
RB Terry Hodges, Bryant
247Sports Composite rating: 90
Rank: No. 354
Size: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds
Hodges was considered a consensus 4-star prospect and was previously committed to Missouri prior to Silverfield's hiring.
He transferred to Bryant, competing in Arkansas’ largest high school sports classification, where he served as the Hornets' primary ball carrier. Statistically, he proved fully capable of putting on a greater work load rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns.
One underrated part of his game is contributing as a pass catcher from the backfield. receiving ability and special teams play add flexibility to his profile.
His ability to make defenders miss in space while maintaining speed in stride through the second level is a trait not many current tailbacks have. The Razorbacks are expected to have a physical rushing attack under Silverield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.
With Braylen Russell announcing his return to the Razorbacks, Hodges would be a perfect complement to the bruising tailback from Benton.
DL Anthony Kennedy Jr., Little Rock
247Sports Composite score: 90
Rank: No. 462
Size: 6-foot-4.5, 330 pounds
Another Razorback signee carrying a 90 rating, Kennedy represents a rare breed of prospect in the Natural State, becoming the first player from Central High School to sign with the state's flagship school in two decades.
Like Beale, his size and athleticism made him a can't miss athlete on the defensive line, a position of need considering how bad depth was at the position this fall.
Flipping Kennedy from Miami caught plenty fans attention and is something to look forward to in recruitng in-state athletes moving forward under Silverfield’s direction.
Kennedy’s size and length make him an appealing two-gap run defender and interior disruptor. He drew offers from schools such as Missouri, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and many others.
While statistics are limited for his senior year, he's been very productive during his time at Maumelle and Little Rock Southwest recording 84 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hurries, four sacks, and three forced fumbles.
DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
247Sports Composite score: 89
Rank: No. 574
Size: 6-foot-4, 242 pounds
Yarbrough finished his high school career as a composite 3-star, but boasted a 4-star ranking from 247sports. He committed to the Razorbacks in the summer of 2024 due to the development of Landon Jackson and never waivered despite the coaching change.
He brings plenty of size and length to Arkansas’ defensive front with a strong frame nearly ready made to make an impact as an edge rusher.
Yarbrough played in a competive Oklahoma conferenced Durant High School, and displayed a high motor to not only bring down quarterbacks, but also stuff the run. As a senior, he recorded 45 total tackles, four quarterback hurries and five tackles for loss.
He has shown the ability to set the edge against the run and pursue quarterbacks with leverage leaning on technique.
Throughout his recruitment, he fielded many high major offers, but ultimately chose Arkansas over Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Georgia, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington State and others.
WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
247Sports Composite:
Rank:
Size: 5-foot-10, 160 pounds
Prevo is probably one of the more underrated athletes in his class, which likely stems from a knee injury suffered during his sophomore season.
He was a highlight reel waiting to happen as a senior at Bentonville, recording 35 catches for 713 yards and 10 touchdowns as well as seven rushes for 55 yards in addition to completing three passes for 96 yards.
Prevo found his footing originally at Texas powerhouse, Liberty Eylau were he registered 72 receptions for 1,541 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing 18 times for 187 yards and a touchdown as a junior in 2024.
As he became a productive offensive weapon, his play caught the eye of several programs, but ultimately chose the Razorbacks in Nov. 2024 over offers from programs such as Auburn, Florida, Houston, Kansas, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCF, USC and others.
247sports wasn't as high on Prevo as other recruiting services, but did receive a consensus 4-star ranking as the No. 66 overall wide receiver in his class and No. 5 player in the state of Arkansas.
Hogs Feed:
Jacob Davis is a reporter for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering high school and transfer portal recruiting. He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year. Native of El Dorado, he currently resides in Central Arkansas with his wife and daughter.