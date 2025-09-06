All Hogs

Instant takeaways from Hogs' explosive first half against Arkansas State

The good, the bad and the better in the first 30 minutes of action between Hogs, Red Wolves

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylor Green (10) prior to the game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium.
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylor Green (10) prior to the game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The day of reckoning for both in-state schools is finally here. Arkansas continued its explosive start offensively through the first game and a half of the season against Arkansas State at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Razorbacks lead 35-14 at halftime. Here's the good, the bad and the better for the Hogs through the first 30 minutes.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino prior tot he game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves
Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino prior tot he game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The good: Rushing attack

In the first half a week ago against Alabama A&M, Arkansas had just 90 rushing yards on 19 carries against a FCS team without a true explosive play.

Starting running back Mike Washington translated his explosive play ability from the practice field to the game, breaking free on the second play of the game as the crowd was still settling in for a 53-yard score.

In the first quarter, Arkansas averaged a whopping 19.1 yards per carry and was even higher before a few red zone runs skewed the data. Backup running back Braylen Russell also got in on the action with a 6-yard touchdown run.

Quarterback Taylen Green scored on a 64-yard sprint for the end zone. Green's 134 rushing yards on seven carries marked the first time he crossed the 100-yard mark as a runner with the Razorbacks.

The Bad: Green's pair of interceptions

Green's stats are fine, nowhere near as eye-popping against Alabama A&M, which is to be expected.

He finished the first half 10-for-18 for 144 yards with two touchdowns and the two interceptions remain a major cause for concern with the SEC opener looming.

Green's first interception came on the very next play after the defense intercepted Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor.

Linebacker Terry Kirsey Jr. picked Green off a pass intended for O'mega Blake.

Green's second interception led to Arkansas State's only offensive touchdown of the first half, with the other coming on a 98-yard kickoff return.

The jury is still out on whether Green's turnover-free season opener is more a product of Alabama A&M versus Green's actual improvement in decision making.

The Better: The defensive line

Hogs coach Sam Pittman asked the defensive line for more production. He probably should have asked a week earlier.

It took all of three plays for the defensive line to get to Raynor and top the production for the Hogs in the first half. Quincy Rhodes got to Raynor, who was not sacked last week against Southeastern Missouri State.

The Hogs finished the first half with four sacks, double its production for the whole game last week and also had nine tackles for loss.

HOGS FEED:

feed

Published |Modified
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Covers baseball, football and basketball for Arkansas Razorback on SI since 2023, previously writing for FanSided. Currently a student at the University of Arkansas. He’s been repeatedly jaded by the Los Angeles Angels since 2014. Probably silently humming along to whatever the band is playing in the press box. Follow me on X: @dsh12

Home/Football