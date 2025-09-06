Instant takeaways from Hogs' explosive first half against Arkansas State
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The day of reckoning for both in-state schools is finally here. Arkansas continued its explosive start offensively through the first game and a half of the season against Arkansas State at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
The Razorbacks lead 35-14 at halftime. Here's the good, the bad and the better for the Hogs through the first 30 minutes.
The good: Rushing attack
In the first half a week ago against Alabama A&M, Arkansas had just 90 rushing yards on 19 carries against a FCS team without a true explosive play.
Starting running back Mike Washington translated his explosive play ability from the practice field to the game, breaking free on the second play of the game as the crowd was still settling in for a 53-yard score.
In the first quarter, Arkansas averaged a whopping 19.1 yards per carry and was even higher before a few red zone runs skewed the data. Backup running back Braylen Russell also got in on the action with a 6-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Taylen Green scored on a 64-yard sprint for the end zone. Green's 134 rushing yards on seven carries marked the first time he crossed the 100-yard mark as a runner with the Razorbacks.
The Bad: Green's pair of interceptions
Green's stats are fine, nowhere near as eye-popping against Alabama A&M, which is to be expected.
He finished the first half 10-for-18 for 144 yards with two touchdowns and the two interceptions remain a major cause for concern with the SEC opener looming.
Green's first interception came on the very next play after the defense intercepted Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor.
Linebacker Terry Kirsey Jr. picked Green off a pass intended for O'mega Blake.
Green's second interception led to Arkansas State's only offensive touchdown of the first half, with the other coming on a 98-yard kickoff return.
The jury is still out on whether Green's turnover-free season opener is more a product of Alabama A&M versus Green's actual improvement in decision making.
The Better: The defensive line
Hogs coach Sam Pittman asked the defensive line for more production. He probably should have asked a week earlier.
It took all of three plays for the defensive line to get to Raynor and top the production for the Hogs in the first half. Quincy Rhodes got to Raynor, who was not sacked last week against Southeastern Missouri State.
The Hogs finished the first half with four sacks, double its production for the whole game last week and also had nine tackles for loss.