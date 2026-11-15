KJ Jackson Had Best Outing Of Razorback Career In Win Over South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jackson only threw seven passes in the second half of Saturday's game between Arkansas and South Carolina, mostly because he did more than enough in the first half to give Arkansas a sizable lead and a Joker Johnson pick six in the second half all but sealed it.

The junior quarterback put together an exsquisite first half, going 12-17 for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

It was clear from the first drive of the night that offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey intended to get the football out of Jackson's hands quickly. That quick strike mentality worked, as Jackson got into arguably his best rhythm of the season. He threw a strike to Antonio Jordan for 22 yards on a third and 14 on Arkansas' first drive, though the Hogs were held scoreless in the first frame.

Leading 3-0 in the second quarter, Jackson found Chris Marshall on a back corner fade for a touchdown, then found Jordan on a similar play three minutes later for another score. While Jackson's throw to Jordan was underthrown, Jordan reached around his defender and made an incredible snag that put Arkansas up 17-0.

"I thought KJ played really clean football in the first half," head coach Ryan Silverfield said. "I think he was able to go through his full progressions. Whether it's in the run game, pass game, I thought he did a nice job of operating this offense. And I talk about efficiency on offense, and I was just really proud with the way KJ handled the offense, especially in the first half.

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"I know you guys were asking, ‘Hey, Ryan, when are you going to get Antonio and Chris on the field,’ so I did that for you guys, so you don’t have to ask me tonight or in Monday’s press conference. But listen, I think KJ operated the offense very, very efficiently. The offense did some really nice things, still left some stuff out there, certainly. But you know, they gave us the opportunity to go out there and have the halftime lead we needed."

Arkansas' offense sputtered in the second half, but Jackson didn't commit any catastrophic turnovers as he did in prior games this season. Saturday was his first turnover-free game since Vanderbilt on Oct. 17. He ended the night 15-24 passing for 188 yards and was also effective with his legs, running for 46 yards on 10 carries, including a successful QB sneak on an early fourth and inches.

"We had an idea that we were going to be aggressive on third-and-mediums and we were going to be in four-down territory a lot of the time," Jackson said. "Chris and AJ, they both made really great catches on those touchdowns."

Saturday's version of Jackson looked like the more polished version Razorback fans thought they were getting this offseason. If he plays at a similarly high level over the next two weeks, Arkansas should at least have an opportunity to be competitive against the likes of Texas and LSU.

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