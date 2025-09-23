Take glimpse at Hogs 2026 schedule likely to be revealed tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC will have a schedule reveal this evening on the SEC Network at 6 p.m., although a big part of the excitement has been washed over a bit after the three permanent conference partners for each team leaked out and were confirmed by a report on the ESPN site.
Still, Razorbacks fans will have a chance to know their full 2026 schedule after tonight and most of the 2027 schedule. The Hogs get their full nine-game SEC slate this evening, which will fill all the remaining blanks since recent adjustments that moved a home game against Memphis to 2030 leaving the three scheduled non-conference games for 2026.
Based on where the three permanent SEC opponents — Texas, LSU and Missouri — fall on the current schedule and where those games are being played, it's reasonable to predict the league office will just keep those three games in their same spots and flip the site. That means Arkansas should finish the season against its three supposed rivals, making it more likely Razorbacks fans will remain engaged to the very end even if the players may not.
As far as the rest of the schedule, the best guess is the SEC will put Arkansas up against teams it hasn't played in a while. If so, that would mean another short reprieve from facing Alabama as the Tide continue to get things figured out under Kalen DeBoer.
There's also an assumption that the Razorbacks will have five SEC home games since this is the year the Hogs hit the road for their required Power Four game against Utah. So, with all that in mind, here is the best guess possible at what the 2026 schedule will look like when it's revealed this evening.
Aug. 29
at South Carolina Gamecocks
Columbia, S.C., Williams-Brice Stadium
Arkansas and South Carolina came in together and were the original SEC permanent opponents, playing each other each year from 1992-2013. The last time they faced off was early September of 2022 back when the Razorbacks had played their way into a Top 10 ranking after knocking off playoff semifinalist Cincinnati in the opener. Arkansas won 44-30.
Sept. 5
vs. North Alabama Lions
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
North Alabama used to literally be seen as mini-Alabama. They were a carbon copy of their SEC counterparts in Division II. They were loaded with power and speed beyond their classification and had tremendous depth. This made put them in the national title picture every year.
Then they moved up to FCS in 2018 where things haven't gone to plan. This won't be as easy as Alabama A&M, but the Lions certainly aren't Arkansas State.
Sept. 12
at Utah Utes
Salt Lake City, Utah, Rice-Echolls Stadium
Utah is always a ranked team to start the season. A lot of years they make it a long way before they hit a wall. This will be the equivalent of the BYU game on the road a few years ago, except Utah is a little better.
Sept. 19
at Kentucky Wildcats
Lexington, Kent., Kroger Field
These two teams have only met eight times in the 33 years since Arkansas came to the SEC despite these two schools being mirrors of one another from a football and basketball standpoint for the most part. The majority of their games have been competitive, including a seven-overtime shootout in Lexington back in 2003.
The biggest mystery to this game is which members of the current coaching staffs for either team will make it to this game, if any.
Sept. 26
vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Tulsa just knocked off Oklahoma State and presumably ended the Mike Gundy era in Stillwater. If Arkansas coach Sam Pittman makes it to this game, he can't risk getting trapped with another unexpected loss.
Oct. 3
Bye Week
Oct. 10
vs. Florida Gators
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Again, which members of each coaching staff are going to make it to this game? Right now, it looks like Napier and his entire staff will likely be gone. Either way, Arkansas should have a shot at a conference win because of Napier's struggles or the new coach stuck in the middle of a rebuild with a mass exodus to the portal in January.
Oct. 17
vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
The SEC never misses a chance to squeeze in a game against the Bulldogs, especially if they think there is a chance Pittman will still be coaching. It's a guaranteed storyline even if the teams come in unevenly matched. The Bulldogs have won eight of the last nine.
Oct. 24
vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia will have finally qualified for social security, so the Razorbacks will have a shot at this one as Clark Lea tries to figure out life without his magical captain. These two last played in the Chad Morris era with the Commodores dominating, 45-31, ending a stretch where the Hogs won 6-of-7.
Oct. 31
vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Norman, Okla., Memorial Stadium
A quiet group of people have been pushing for this game to develop into some sort of rivalry. The good news is it's not being forced to become that. These two haven't played since the Cotton Bowl in 2002 where the Sooners won a sleeper, 10-3.
Nov. 7
Bye Week
Nov. 14
vs. LSU Tigers
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
We now get to the more solidified part of the schedule. Arkansas gets back-to-back home games against what will presumably be Top 10 teams. LSU is always a good game, although it's best served as a day after Thanksgiving leftover. Until last season's 34-10 blowout, the previous four games were decided by a field goal.
Nov. 21
vs. Texas Longhorns
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Either Arch Manning is going to be much improved or Arkansas fans won't get the chance to see him play in Fayetteville. There is no way Steve Sarkisian lets a quarterback who skips passes to wide open receivers hold a potential national championship team back for a second season.
Nov. 28
at Missouri Tigers
Columbia, Mo., Memorial Stadium
Welcome to a miserable way to end the season, in the freezing cold against Misery and the only person to bother to troll the Razorbacks on a regular basis, Eli Drinkwitz. Like most years, there's a good chance there will be a good basketball game to watch around this time.
2027
Aug. 31
at Texas Tech
Las Vegas, Nev., Allegiant Stadium
Sept. 4
vs. Memphis
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
* only non-conference game without a set official date yet.
Sept. 11
TBD non-conference game
Fayetteville, Ark. Razorback Stadium
Sept. 18
vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Sept. 25
vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Oct. 32
Bye Week
Oct. 9
at Florida Gators
Gainesville, Fla., Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium
Oct. 16
at Georgia Bulldogs
Athens, Ga., Sanford Stadium
Oct. 23
at Vanderbilt Commodores
Nashville, Tenn., FirstBank Stadium
Oct. 30
vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Nov. 6
Bye Week
Nov. 13
at LSU Tigers
Baton Rouge, La., Tiger Stadium
Nov. 20
at Texas Longhorns
Austin, Texas, Darrel K. Royal Stadium
Nov. 27
vs. Missouri Tigers
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium